Male Hypogonadism Global Market Report 2023

The global male hypogonadism market is expected to grow from $3.32 billion in 2022 to $3.55 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The male hypogonadism market is expected to reach $4.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%.



The male hypogonadism market includes revenues earned by entities through hormone testing, semen analysis, pituitary imaging, genetic studies, and testicular biopsy.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Male hypogonadism is a disease in which the body produces insufficient amounts of the hormone testosterone. Testosterone is the primary male sex hormone and is essential for the development and growth of men throughout puberty.



North America was the largest region in the male hypogonadism market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in male hypogonadism report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the male hypogonadism market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The main types of male hypogonadism are klinefelter syndrome, kallmann syndrome, pituitary disorders, and others.Klinefelter syndrome refers to a hereditary disorder that develops in boys when they have an extra copy of the X chromosome at birth.



The drugs are delivered through topical gels, injectable, transdermal patches, and others for testosterone therapy, and gonadotropin-releasing hormone therapy.



The increase in infertility rates is expected to propel the growth of the male hypogonadism market going forward.Infertility refers to a condition affecting the male or female reproductive system that is characterized by the inability to conceive after 12 months or longer of frequent, unprotected sexual activity.



Male hypogonadism, which can lead to decreased sperm production and infertility, is one of the potential causes of male infertility.As a result, the increasing prevalence of male infertility is expected to drive the growth of the male hypogonadism market.



For instance, in October 2021, according to the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based statistics authority, in England and Wales, there were 613,936 live births in 2020, a significant 4.1% drop from 2019. In 2020, the total fertility rate (TFR) fell to a historic low of 1.58 children per woman. As a result, the infertility rate increased from 2019 to 2020. Also, according to a 2021 study published by the Libyan Journal of Medical Sciences, around 70% of infertility is attributed to male factors in Libya. Therefore, an increase in the infertility rate is driving the growth of the male hypogonadism market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the male hypogonadism market.Companies operating in the male hypogonadism market are innovating new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2022, Halozyme, a US-based biotechnology company, launched Tlando, an oral treatment for testosterone replacement therapy of male hypogonadism.Tlando is a prescription drug that contains testosterone, and it is the first oral testosterone treatment approved by FDA.



It is used to treat adult men who, as a result of certain medical disorders, have low or no testosterone.



In July 2022, Gruenenthal, a Germany-based pharmaceutical company acquired Nebido from Bayer AG for €500 million ($551.32 million). This acquisition aimed at improving Gruenenthal’s profitability, allowing it to invest in research and development and create the next generation of pain therapies. Bayer AG is a Germany-based pharmaceutical company operating in the male hypogonadism treatment.



