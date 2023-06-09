Kingsoft Cloud Announces Share Purchase by Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

BEIJING, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“we,” “Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that the board (the “Board”) of directors (the “Directors”) of the Company informs shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) and potential investors that, Mr. Zou Tao (“Mr. Zou”), an executive Director, the Vice Chairman of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, informed the Company that, during this week, he had purchased an aggregate of 2,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company at a weighted average price of HK$2.625 on the open market. The share purchases were not conducted pursuant to a trade plan or program. The Board has been further notified by Mr. Zou that, in the future, he and possibly the management team may further purchase shares of the Company from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.



Mr. Zou commented, “I am excited at leading Kingsoft Cloud, fully confident in the Company’s strategy, execution and long-term prospects, and I will continue to be committed to the Company’s future development.”

The Company will continue to uphold the principle of high-quality and sustainable development, build success based on technology and innovation, forge our reputation throughout the entire business process with customer centricity, and enhance our business and operations management, as we strive to reward our shareholders for their support.

Shareholders and potential investors should note that the future potential share purchase may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

