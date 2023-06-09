2023 Growth Opportunities Driven by the Rise of the Creator Economy

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities Driven by the Rise of the Creator Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Marketing is changing rapidly. Customers are no longer driven by advertisements; instead, their purchase decisions are influenced by their favorite content creators. Moreover, owing to the growing time spent online and the increasing amount of content, the creator economy is changing the way marketing is done.

This study explores the creator economy, the various creator types, the different tiers in which the creator economy can be mapped, and the future evolution of the creator economy.

To further understand creators, they are classified into the following categories: 1) Nano-Influencers, 2) Micro-Influencers, 3) Mid-tier Influencers, 4) Macro-Influencers, and 5) Mega-Influencers.

In addition, the study deep dives into the creator economy and divides it into tiers based on Discovery platforms, Monetization tools, and Creator tools. Furthermore, use-cases of company-creator collaborations are explored. It also examines the future of the creator economy in light of the ever-changing digital landscape.

Importantly, the study evaluates growth opportunities that companies can capitalize on in the growing creator economy.

As customers' demands evolve and creators drive purchase decisions, influencer marketing will replace existing systems and drive disruption. Thus, understanding the creator economy is essential to a company's growth and development.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment

The Mega Trend Universe: Creator Economy

Key Findings

Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success

3. Trend Opportunity Analysis

Trend Opportunity Overview

Creator Economy: Lifecycle and Mapping

Mapping the Creator Economy: Discovery Platforms

Mapping the Creator Economy: Monetization Tools

Mapping the Creator Economy: Creator Tools

Creator Economy: Social Media Influencer Collaboration

Creator Economy: Micro-influencer Collaboration

Creator Economy: Global Influencer Collaboration Program

Creator Economy: Creator and Business Collaboration

Creator Economy: Celebrity Influencer Collaboration

Creator Economy: Local Influencer Collaboration

Creator Economy: Social Cause Creator Collaboration

Creator Economy: Social Value-driven Collaboration

Trend Opportunity Horizon: Creator Economy Evolution

Trend Opportunity: Regional Exposure

Key Trend Opportunity Levers

Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Opportunity Disruption Index

Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Growth Index

Growth Attractiveness Score

Trends: BEETS Implications

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI-enabled Influencers

Growth Opportunity 2: Content Creator Marketplaces

Growth Opportunity 3: Fan Tokens for Monetization

Critical Success Factors for Growth

Conclusion: The Way Forward

5. Appendix

6. Next Steps

7. List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pe6w4h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.