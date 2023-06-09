Anonymous Intelligence Company announces its “Turminal.ai” app has received 7,000+ sign-ups in less than a week for its upcoming Beta and provides corporate update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. (CSE: ANON) (OTC: ANICF) (FRANKFURT: 1JI0) (“ANON” or the “Company”), a leading decentralized network, computational intelligence and data storage technology company, focused on leveraging its proprietary Web 3.0 technology products to enable the decentralized movement among consumers and business alike, is pleased to announce that “Turminal.ai”, a privacy-focused AI curation app, has added over 7,000 users to its beta waitlist since its announcement on June 2, 2023. The Company expects to have over 10,000 sign ups on its waitlist before Monday, June 12, 2023.



“I am beyond pleased with the market’s enthusiasm for the Turminal.ai app,” stated Lucas Russell, CEO. “The rapid growth of the waitlist for the beta just goes to prove the thesis for the program. With such a great response, the Company is doubling down on development efforts and expansion plans. We hope to have the beta launched earlier than planned, in the coming weeks, and be able to share developments and additions to the security and useability features shortly thereafter.”

The Turminal.ai app is built on ANON’s Limitless privacy technology that creates a private tunnel between users and the AI infrastructure system. The app is being developed in response to multiple thought leaders and governments voicing their discomfort with the data and privacy-breaching capability of AI in its current form1. Sign up for the Beta at http://turminal.ai.

Corporate Update

New Website + Deck

ANON is pleased to share its new website and corporate branding launched at https://anonintelco.com. Interested parties can view the Company’s assets and download its new investor deck.

Haller.ai Acquisition

ANON is pleased to report that the acquisition is continuing to move toward a definitive agreement swiftly.

“It has been a pleasure working with the team at Haller.ai as we close in on the definitive agreement to acquire the company,” said Lucas Russell, CEO. “The synergies between Haller’s Enterprise AI focus, or E-AI as we call it, and the security applications and recent AI developments at ANON and Turminal are becoming more defined everyday. The team is excited to finalize and build an engaging suite of E-AI products to fill an underserved enterprise market in the AI space.”

IR Services

ANON has engaged Tailfin Capital (“Tailfin”) to provide on-line marketing services for a term of up to three months, commencing June 9, 2023, for a total consideration of CAD$40,000.

Tailfin will utilize its on-line programs with the aim of broadening the Company's reach within the investment community, increasing investor awareness and attracting potential new investors through various on-line platforms and methods of engagement. The marketing services will include sponsored article development, banner ad design, sponsored article placement on direct publisher sites, programmatic display advertising, advanced news dissemination and social ad creative development.

Tailfin and its principals are at arm’s length with the Company, and to the Company's knowledge, Tailfin nor its principals do not own any securities in the capital of the Company.

Tailfin is run by Andrew Delic and may be contacted at 112 Elizabeth St., suite 135, Toronto, Ont., Canada, M5G 1P5 or via e-mail at contact@tailfincapitalcorp.com.

ANON has engaged Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (“EMC”) to provide on-line marketing services for a term of up to three months, commencing June 9, 2023.

Under the EMC Agreement, EMC will provide investor and public relations services to ANON, including arrangement for and provision of electronic media and webcast services, as well as the drafting of corporate information and dissemination of such information through email and trade shows. In consideration for these services, EMC will be paid a cash fee of US$150,000.

EMC and its principals act at arm’s length to the Company and has no present interests, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. EMC Is located at 640 N McKenzie St., Suite 350, Foley, Alabama 36535, Office: (321) 206-6682 Mobile: (251) 802-1185, website: www.emergingmarketsconsulting.com

The Company has engaged Positive Phil Inc. (“Positive Phil”) of San Marcos, California, to provide digital marketing services to the Company for a term of 30 days for a total consideration of US$28,000. Positive Phil will utilize its online programs and media placement to generate a greater following, increase market awareness and attract new influencers through many different online platforms and methods of engagement. This includes Programmatic Audio Advertising and Pay Per Click Campaigns. Phil Morgan of Positive Phil will be providing the services, and may be contacted at 1026 San Pablo Dr., San Marcos, CA 92078 or via email, phil@positivephil.com. Positive Phil and its principals are at arm’s length to the Company.

For more information about ANON and its anonymous intelligence mining technology, please visit www.anonintelco.com or contact its media relations department at hello@anonintelco.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

ANONYMOUS INTELLIGENCE COMPANY INC.

Lucas Russell

President & CEO

(604) 669-9788

About Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc.

Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. is a technology company focused on leveraging its proprietary Web 3.0 technology products to enable the decentralized movement among consumers and business alike. Web 3.0 enables a sustainable world where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties creating many benefits such as giving each user full control and ownership of all personal and corporate data.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Searle

Corporate Communications

Citygate Capital Corp

Phone: (778) 240-7724

psearle@citygatecap.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the future strategy of the Company. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections such as: the functionality and operability of the technology; the potential for income generating while label monetization opportunities; the ability for customers to gain competitive advantages with data; and expectations to increase value with respect to the technology. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identiﬁed by words such as "may", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend" and similar terminology, and reﬂect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include, but are not limited to: flaws or issues related to the underlying technology; customer preferences and competition; inability to scale or effectively market the technology, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company’s annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and other continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation or intent to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.











1 https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/canada-privacy-investigation-chatgpt-1.6854468

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b9bfdee-b7f9-4f4a-b7ba-017716af48e0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/855cc403-6a03-4eb5-a7a9-53bb8e8d1c70

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/206b27cc-af82-4ff6-b632-955222d178c2