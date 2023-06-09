New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Epinephrine Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466491/?utm_source=GNW

A., Viatris Inc., Lincoln Medical Ltd., Kaleo Inc., Gland Pharma Limited, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Harvest Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Merit Pharmaceutical.



The global epinephrine market is expected to grow from $2.20 billion in 2022 to $2.44 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The epinephrine market is expected to reach $3.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.



The epinephrine market consists of sales of dl-Epinephrine and methyl epinephrine.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Epinephrine, also known as adrenaline, is a hormone and neurotransmitter used for life-threatening allergic reaction treatment spurred by foods, medicines, latex, insect bites or stings, and other reactions treated with epinephrine injections along with emergency medical treatment.



North America was the largest region in the epinephrine market in 2022.The regions covered in epinephrine report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the epinephrine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The main types of epinephrine are prefilled syringes, auto-injector, ampoules, and vials.Prefilled syringes refer to a single-dose disposable syringe that has been pre-loaded with the medication to be administered by oneself in a single, preloaded dose of a drug.



Prefilled syringes are used in the epinephrine market to eliminate the need to keep adrenaline ampoules on hand and complete the drawing-up procedure. It is distributed by various channels including hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies for anaphylaxis, cardiac arrest, superficial bleeding, respiratory disorders, and other applications.



The increase in the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is expected to propel the growth of the epinephrine market going forward.Chronic respiratory diseases refer to medical condition that affects the lungs and airways of the human body’s respiratory system and has the potential to contract an infection or develop a disease, which can lead to a number of complications.



Chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease, pulmonary sarcoidosis, and pneumoconiosis are increasing due to the prevalence of air pollution and harmful environmental, occupational, and behavioural inhalation exposures.Epinephrine is a key medication used in the treatment of severe asthma attacks and anaphylactic reactions, which can cause respiratory distress and potentially life-threatening complications.



For instance, according to the data published by The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in 2020, a specialized UN body in responsibility of fostering global health cooperation in the Americas, the deaths caused by respiratory diseases in the US increased from 38.9 deaths per 1 million population in 2018 to 39.1 deaths per 1 million population in 2019. As the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases continues to increase, the demand for epinephrine is also expected to grow.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the epinephrine market.Major companies operating in the epinephrine market are involved in developing new and improved advanced products, such as auto-injectors or advanced injections, to improve convenience of consumption and sustain their position in the market.



In September 2021, Baxter International Inc., a US-based healthcare company, launched Premix Norepinephrine Bitartrate in 5% Dextrose Injection (norepinephrine) after getting approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Norepinephrine bitartrate is a convenient formulation of norepinephrine manufactured by the pharmaceutical company in dosages of 4 mg/250 mL (16 mcg/mL) and 8 mg/250 mL (32 mcg/mL). Adult patients with severe, acute hypotension are prescribed norepinephrine medication to raise blood pressure.



In November 2021, Marathon Asset Management, LP, a US-based investment management company, acquired Kaléo for $310 million.This acquisition is a strategic fit for the expansion of Kaléo’s services in serving patients at risk for anaphylaxis and other serious and life-threatening ailments, utilizing Marathon’s experienced management team among allergists.



Kaléo is a US-based pharmaceutical company focused on innovative healthcare products including epinephrine injections.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The epinephrine market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides epinephrine market statistics, including the epinephrine industry's global market size, regional shares, competitors with an epinephrine market share, detailed epinephrine market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the epinephrine industry.

