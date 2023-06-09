Constrained Peptide Drugs Global Market 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $17.28 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 38.94%

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Constrained Peptide Drugs Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Peptide Type, Product, and Region-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global constrained peptide drugs market revenue has been forecasted from 2024 to 2040, following the earliest launch of the first constrained peptide drug in the market. The market size is anticipated to be $0.06 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $17.38 billion in 2040, growing at a CAGR of 38.94% during the forecast period 2025-2040.

The global constrained peptide drugs market is anticipated to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period 2025-2040, largely fuelled by the promise of a novel breakthrough constrained peptide pipeline, which is no longer restricted to receptor targets. Advancements in chemical technologies, the therapeutics' success of commercialized synthetic peptides in recent years, and the affordable pricing being realized by these biomolecules in a wide range of diseases are some additional factors attributing to the projected growth in the forecast period.

Impact

The impact analysis for the factors that significantly affect the market, namely, drivers, restraints, and opportunities, has been provided on a short-term and long-term basis. The short-term assessment considers the period between 2020 and 2025, and the long-term assessment considers the period between 2026 and 2040.

Key developments and strategies that have been undertaken by some of the key players in this market have been accounted for evaluation of the impact analysis. Further, these key developments have been assessed to understand the future scope of integrating advancing technologies to enable superior outcomes. Additionally, approvals and launches from companies and patent bodies have also been considered while evaluating the dynamics of the global constrained peptide drugs market.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the demand drivers for the global constrained peptide drugs market:

Enhanced Binding Affinity and Cellular Uptake

Development of Synthetic Constraining Method

Limitations with Conventional Peptides

Increasing Government and Private Funding

The market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:

Increased Competition from Biologics

Risk of Immunogenic Effects and Unsatisfactory ADME Properties

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 229 Forecast Period 2025 - 2040 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2040 $17.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 38.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Definition

1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

2 Research Scope

2.1 Target Audience

2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Constrained Peptides: Research Methodology

3.2 Primary Data Sources

3.3 Secondary Data Sources

3.4 Market Estimation Model

3.5 Criteria for Company Profiling

4 Markets Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Structure and Design of Constrained Peptides

4.1.2 Types of Constrained Peptides

4.2 Evolution of Constrained Peptides

4.3 Development of Constrained Peptides as Drugs

4.4 Potential Therapy Areas

4.5 Value Chain-Key Stakeholders

4.6 Key Industry Trends (by Region)

4.7 Key Industry Trends by Route of Administration

4.8 Key Industry Trends-Technological Advancements

4.9 Current Market Size and Growth Potential, $Billion, 2024-2040

4.1 COVID-19 Impact on Global Constrained Peptides Drugs Market

4.10.1 Impact on Constrained Peptide Drugs Companies

4.10.2 Clinical Trial Disruptions and Resumptions

5 Characteristics of Conformationally Constrained Peptides

5.1 Properties of Conformationally Constrained Peptides

5.2 Synthesis of Constrained Peptides

5.2.1 Chemical Peptide Ligation and Bridging

5.2.2 Chemical Linkage of Peptides onto Scaffolds (CLIPS)

5.2.3 Peptide Stapling

5.2.4 Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS)

5.2.5 Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

5.2.6 Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

5.3 Advances in Peptide Technology

5.3.1 Synthesis of Peptides Using Microflow Technology

5.3.2 Microwave-Assisted Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis

5.4 Peptide Display and Selection System

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Overview

6.2 Challenges in Constrained Peptides Regulatory Approval Pathway

6.3 Regulatory Scenario of Constrained Peptides

6.4 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in the U.S.

6.4.1 Clinical Trial Authorization

6.4.2 Marketing Authorization

6.4.3 U.S. FDA Guidelines for NDA Submission

6.4.4 Post-Authorization Regulations

6.5 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Europe

6.5.1 EMA Drug License Application Process

6.5.2 Centralized Procedure

6.5.3 Decentralized Procedure

6.5.4 Mutual-Recognition Procedure

6.5.5 National Procedure

6.6 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Japan

6.7 Reimbursement Scenario

6.7.1 Reimbursement Scenario for Autoimmune Diseases

6.7.2 Reimbursement Scenario for Cancer

6.7.3 Reimbursement Scenario for Rare Diseases

7 Market Dynamics

7.1 Impact Analysis

7.2 Market Drivers

7.2.1 Enhanced Binding Affinity and Cellular Uptake

7.2.2 Development of Synthetic Constraining Methods

7.2.3 Limitations with Conventional Peptides

7.2.4 Increasing Government and Private Funding

7.2.4.1 Funding by Private Companies

7.2.4.2 Funding by Public Companies

7.2.4.3 Funding by Government Institutions

7.3 Market Restraints

7.3.1 Increased Competition from Biologics

7.3.2 Risk of Immunogenic Effects and Unsatisfactory ADME Properties

7.4 Market Opportunities

7.4.1 Role of Constrained Peptides in Drug Discovery

7.4.2 Various Applications in CNS Disease Studies and Anti-Cancer Therapy

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

8.1.1 Key Developments

8.1.2 Regulatory and Legal Activities

8.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

8.1.4 Synergistic Activities

8.1.5 Funding Activities

8.1.6 Clinical Developments

9 Global Constrained Peptides Drugs Market (by Pipeline), $Million, 2024-2040

9.1 Constrained Peptide Drugs Clinical Trial Design

9.1.1 Potential Phase II Drugs

9.1.2 BT5528

9.1.2.1 Product Profile

9.1.2.2 Study Design (Phase I/II)

9.1.2.3 Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability Data (Phase I)

9.1.2.4 BT5528 Preclinical Studies

9.1.3 PN-943

9.1.3.1 Product Profile

9.1.3.2 Study Design (Phase II)

9.1.3.3 Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability Data (Phase II)

9.1.4 PN-235

9.1.4.1 Product Profile

9.1.4.2 Study Design (Phase IIb)

9.1.4.3 Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability Data (Phase IIb)

9.1.5 Rusfertide (PTG-300)

9.1.5.1 Product Profile

9.1.5.2 Study Design (Phase II)

9.1.5.3 Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability Data (Phase IIa)

9.1.6 Potential Phase III drugs

9.1.7 Zilucoplan (RA101495)

9.1.7.1 Product Profile

9.1.7.2 Study Design (Phase III)

9.1.7.3 Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability Data (Phase III)

9.1.7.4 Zilucoplan Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics Profile (Phase I)

9.1.8 Rusfertide (PTG-300)

9.1.8.1 Product Profile

9.1.8.2 Study Design (Phase III)

9.1.8.3 Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability Data (Phase II)

9.2 Global Constrained Peptides Drugs Market Pipeline Analysis, $Million, 2024-2040

9.2.1 Pre-Clinical

9.2.1.1 Probability of Success

9.2.2 Clinical (Phase I-III)

9.2.2.1 Probability of Success

9.2.2.2 Cost of API Manufacturing (CDMOs)

10 Global Constrained Peptides Drugs Market (by Peptide Type), $Million, 2024-2040

10.1 Global Constrained Peptide Drugs Market (by Peptide Type), $Billion, 2024-2040

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Cyclic Peptides

10.1.3 Disulfide-Rich Peptides (DRPs)

11 Global Constrained Peptides Drugs Market (by Potential Products), $Million, 2024-2040

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 BT5528

11.1.1.1 API Manufacturing (Outsource)

11.1.1.2 API Demand Forecast 2024-2040

11.1.1.3 Cost of Outsourcing

11.1.2 Zilucoplan (RA101495)

11.1.2.1 API Manufacturing (In-House)

11.1.2.2 API Demand Forecast 2024-2040

11.1.3 Rusfertide (PTG-300)

11.1.3.1 API Manufacturing (Outsource)

11.1.3.2 API Demand Forecast 2024-2040

11.1.3.3 Cost of Outsourcing

11.1.4 PN-943

11.1.4.1 API Manufacturing (Outsource)

11.1.4.2 API Demand Forecast 2024-2040

11.1.4.3 Cost of Outsourcing

11.1.5 PN-235

11.1.5.1 API Manufacturing (Outsource)

11.1.5.2 API Demand Forecast 2024-2040

11.1.5.3 Cost of Outsourcing

12 Global Constrained Peptides Drugs Market (by Country), $Million, 2024-2040

13 Company Profiles

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc

Spexis AG

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Union Chimique Belge S.A. (UCB)

Creative Peptides

Biosynth (Pepscan)

Pepticom Ltd.

PeptiDream, Inc.

Bio-Synthesis Inc

CPC Scientific Inc.

Circle Pharma

Zealand Pharma

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.





