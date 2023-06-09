New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466484/?utm_source=GNW

, Curium Pharma, Spectrum Dynamics Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Beijing Hamamatsu Photon Techniques Inc., Novartis AG, MIE Medical Imaging Electronics GmbH and Global Medical Solutions Private Limited.



The global single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market is expected to grow from $2.13 billion in 2022 to $2.27 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.75%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market is expected to reach $3.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.52%.



The single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market consists of the sale of SPECT/CT and of Single Imaging Gamma Cameras.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) is a medical imaging technique that uses radioactive tracers and gamma rays to produce 3D images of internal organs and tissues. The tracer can be detected by a gamma camera by emitting gamma rays, allowing for non-invasive and detailed imaging of a patient’s internal structure.



North America was the largest region in the single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) systems are hybrid and standalone SPECT systems.Hybrid SPECT systems refer to a medical imaging device that combines functional and anatomical information obtained from SPECT and CT or MRI and provides more accurate diagnoses.



Various radioisotopes involved in SPECT systems include Tc-99m, Ra-223, Ga-67, I-123, and other radioisotopes in a variety of applications such as oncology, cardiology, neurology, and other applications by hospitals, diagnostic centers, and other end users.



The rise in the prevalence of cases of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market going forward.This rise in the number of cancer cases has resulted from a rise in the aging population, unhealthy lifestyle choices, and environmental factors.



Single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) helps in the diagnosis, staging, and monitoring of cancer along with other imaging techniques like computed tomography (CT) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans. For instance, in December 2020, according to a research article published by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a France-based intergovernmental agency and part of the World Health Organization, 19.3 million new cancer cases were reported and the number of deaths due to cancer accounted for 10 million in 2020. Female breast cancer is projected to be the most prevalent cancer globally, followed by lung, colorectal, prostate, and stomach cancers. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of cases of cancer is driving the growth of the single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market.Companies operating in the single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market are adopting new technologies like high-resolution imaging to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2022, Siemens Healthcare, a Germany-based medical device and medical solution manufacturing company, launched the Symbia Pro.Spectra SPECT/CT Scanner.



This Symbia Pro.Spectra SPECT/CT device has advanced imaging technology, improved accessibility, optimal low-dose imaging, automated SPECT motion correction, and customized clinical tools designed for imaging in cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, and neurology applications.



This device also has the myExam Companion feature, which enables automated workflow guidance.



In November 2020, GE Healthcare, a US-based medical technology company, acquired Prismatic Sensors for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will enable GE Healthcare to use deep silicon detector technology for photon counting computed tomography (PCCT) of prismatic sensors.



This advanced technology will enable GE Healthcare to expand its clinical capabilities, achieve detailed visualization of organ structures, and improve tissue characterization. Prismatic Sensors is a Sweden-based start-up company specializing in photon-counting detector manufacturing.



The countries covered in the single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market share, detailed single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) industry. This single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466484/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________