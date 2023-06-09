Global Food Enzymes Market Eyes Opportunity in Dairy, Bakery, and Frozen Categories: Fairfield Market Research

New York, United States, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The unprecedented success of processed, packaged, and frozen foods has carved a niche for food enzymes as the most preferred additives. The global food enzymes market report of Fairfield Market Research provides a through analysis of how the market appears today, and how will it shape up in the years to come.

Dairy, bakery, and frozen products reflect substantial potential to register consumption of food enzymes. The primary report findings indicate significant gains from the fundamental attributes of these enzymes, i.e., improved shelf-life, digestibility, and texture.

The approximately US$3 Bn market for food enzymes (as of 2021) will experience a promising growth trajectory in the upcoming years, foresees the report given the initial findings.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Based on the analysis of the food enzymes market by type, the carbohydrates segment accounts for the largest share of the food enzymes market pie. In addition to processed food, research identifies ample opportunity flocking dairy, and bakery and confectionary.

The carbohydrates segment maintains a dominating position on the back of cheaper extraction costs, easy handling, greater temperature stability, and escalating demand from dairy manufacturers. Lipase is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the market in the years to come.

The application in food and beverages industry is assessed to be the highest. The major F&B sectors consuming enzymes include processed food, dairy, meat processing, nutraceuticals, bakery, and vegetable oil processing, suggests the primary findings of the study.

“There has been growing demand from segments like sauces and soups, canned products, ready-to-eat meals, and frozen food, recently. This will turn out to be a significant revenue contributor to the food enzymes market,” highlights the company analyst.

Insights into Regional Analysis

The market for food enzymes continues to witness the largest revenue contribution from North America. This is clearly attributable to the growth of processed F&B across the region. Augmenting investments in food enzymes development further strengthen the prospects for the food enzymes market in North America.

The preference of the modern Asian consumer for processed foods has been rising at an extraordinary pace over the recent past. The phenomenal rise in spending power, and growing willingness to spend on premium health products will drive Asia Pacific’s food enzymes market. The region captures a significant spot in the global food enzymes industry.

The impact of industrialization has been profound in the evolution of dietary patterns. In addition, the exceptional pace of processed food industry is casting a lasting influence on the market. While China, India, and Australia remain the frontrunners in the region, the market in Australia is especially poised to benefit from stringent regulatory measures against chemical additives.

Key Industry Players

Some of the prominent players across the worldwide food enzymes space include,

Associated British Foods plc

DuPont

DSM

Novozymes

Kerry Group

Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd.

Hansen

Biocatalysts Ltd.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

Puratos Group

Enzyme Development Corporation

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Aumgene Biosciences

SUNSON Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Enzyme Bioscience Private Limited

Creative Enzymes

AUM Enzymes

Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Xike Biotechnology Co. Ltd. and

Other

