GlobalStocksTrades Introduces Packages for Trading and Investment of Crypto Assets

NEW YORK, NY, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalStocksTrades, a crypto assets management platform, proudly unveils its comprehensive suite of investment management solutions for crypto assets, catering to institutional investors, financial advisors, and individual clients worldwide. Backed by a multi-decade legacy of specializing in values-based investing strategies, GlobalStocksTrades brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the global financial landscape.





According to Glory Dease, CEO of GlobalStocksTrades, "We are excited to introduce our wide range of investment management solutions to the digital asset trading market. Our team of dedicated professionals is committed to providing exceptional service and customized strategies that meet the diverse needs of our clients. With our focus on values-based investing and disciplined risk management, we strive to deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns while assisting clients in achieving their financial goals."

With a strong emphasis on disciplined risk management, GlobalStocksTrades aims to deliver robust, risk-adjusted returns, leveraging its team's in-depth market knowledge and proficiency. The platform's client-centric culture ensures a tailored approach that aligns with each client's unique needs and objectives, both in the present and for the future.

One of the standout features of GlobalStocksTrades is its Custom Equity Index strategies, which offer investors a separately managed portfolio meticulously designed to closely mirror the total return of a benchmark index. These strategies are tailored to incorporate client-specified constraints, ensuring a personalized investment approach that suits individual preferences and goals.

Key Features of GlobalStocksTrades:

Copy Trading: GlobalStocksTrades introduces copy trading, a revolutionary feature that enables clients to replicate the positions taken by expert traders. By directly copying the trading activities of seasoned professionals, clients can leverage their expertise and potentially enhance their investment performance. This user-friendly functionality simplifies the investment process for both novice and experienced traders, fostering a collaborative environment where knowledge and success can be shared.

Crypto Staking: In response to the growing demand for crypto-related investment opportunities, GlobalStocksTrades offers crypto staking services. This innovative concept allows crypto holders to put their digital assets to work and earn passive income without the need to sell them. By participating in the staking process, investors can contribute to the security and efficiency of blockchain networks while receiving rewards in the form of additional digital assets.

Crypto Currencies: GlobalStocksTrades facilitates seamless buying and selling of Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies on its advanced trading platform. Clients can easily access the dynamic crypto market and leverage the potential for substantial returns. The platform offers a user-friendly interface, robust security measures, and efficient transaction processing, empowering clients to navigate the crypto landscape with confidence.

Trade Stocks: Recognizing the appeal of stock trading, GlobalStocksTrades provides a platform for buying and selling shares in various companies. With a focus on capitalizing on short-term price fluctuations, traders can actively engage in the market, seeking opportunities to maximize profitability. GlobalStocksTrades equips traders with the necessary tools and resources to make informed decisions, helping them buy low and sell high while effectively managing risk.

About GlobalStocksTrades

GlobalStocksTrades is an digital assets management platform that provides a full suite of investment management solutions to institutional investors, financial advisors, and individual clients. With a multi-decade legacy of specializing in values-based investing strategies, GlobalStocksTrades aims to deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns by skillfully navigating markets. The firm's client-centric culture fosters tailored solutions designed to meet clients' unique needs and objectives, both now and in the future.

