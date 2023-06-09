Global Resort Planning Market Report 2023: Increasing Worldwide Tourism is Expected to Propel Growth

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Resort Planning Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global resort planning market grew from $189.44 billion in 2022 to $203.28 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The resort planning market is expected to grow to $269.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Major players in the resort planning market are International Place Design LLC, MHBC, Smallwood, Forrec, M2Leisure, Ankenman Marchand Architects, VITA Planning and Landscape Architecture, Affiniti Architects, Arcmax Architect, Resort Concepts, Nikken Sekkei, LandRun Studio, Resort Management Company, SE Group, and Nomadic Resorts.

The resort planning refers to an ongoing process that specifies the systemized and regulated development of a resort. The resort planning includes actual architectural planning, architectural drafting, and development. Resort planning can be performed in an existing resort or a new resort under construction.



The main types of resort planning include overall planning and partial planning. Overall planning refers to resort planning services covering the overall design and final development of resorts right from conceptualization to the end of the construction of the resort. The resort planner will undertake the complete resort development responsibility such as resort concept and creative vision, feasibility study, procurement and pre-construction, and final construction. They are used by large enterprises and investment agencies for resort planning and urban and rural areas.



The resort planning market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides resort planning market statistics, including resort planning industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a resort planning market share, detailed resort planning market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the resort planning industry. This resort planning market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



Strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the resort planning market. Key companies operating in the resort planning market are focusing on partnerships to open up new opportunities in the planning and development of advanced resorts by leveraging each other's expertise, resources, and technologies. The strategic partnerships will also help companies strengthen their position and expand into new markets.



Western Europe was the largest region in the resort planning market in 2022. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the resort planning market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the resort planning market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The increase in worldwide tourism is expected to propel the growth of the resort planning market. Tourism is a social, cultural, and economic phenomenon that involves individuals travelling to nations or locations beyond their typical surroundings for personal or business/professional reasons. The world has seen massive growth in tourism in the past decade due to the increased disposable income, access to various locations, the urge to explore, and other reasons.

The growth of global tourism will create a significant need for the development of sophisticated yet sustainable resorts, driving the demand for resort planning as it aids the tourism industry by enabling a luxurious experience for the tourists. For instance, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), global tourism grew by 4% in 2021 over 2020, increasing to 415 million arrivals in 2021 from 400 million arrivals in 2020. Therefore, the increase in global tourism is expected to boost demand for resort planning services during the forecast period.



The resort planning market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as beach resort planning, mix land-use resort planning, mountain resort planning, and lake resort planning. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $203.28 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $269.17 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Resort Planning Market Characteristics



3. Resort Planning Market Trends And Strategies



4. Resort Planning - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Resort Planning Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Resort Planning Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Resort Planning Market



5. Resort Planning Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Resort Planning Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Resort Planning Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Resort Planning Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Resort Planning Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Overall Planning

Partial Planning

6.2. Global Resort Planning Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Urban

Rural Areas

6.3. Global Resort Planning Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Large Enterprises

Investment Agency

7. Resort Planning Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Resort Planning Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Resort Planning Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

