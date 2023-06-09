New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dermatology Lasers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466477/?utm_source=GNW

V, Cutera Inc, CryoLife Inc., Canfield Scientific Inc., biolitec ® AG, IPG Photonics Corporation, Miracle Laser & Skin Care, IRIDEX Corporation and Syneron.



The global dermatology lasers market is expected to grow from $1.96 billion in 2022 to $2.07 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.79%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The dermatology lasers market is expected to reach $2.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.65%.



The dermatology lasers market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as facial rejuvenation, scar treatment, skin cancer, and wound treatment.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.The dermatology lasers market consists of sales of pulsed dye dermatology lasers, solid-state dermatology lasers, Ablative lasers, and nonablative lasers to provide dermatology laser treatment services.



Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Dermatology lasers refer to light amplification device that is used to stimulate emissions of radiation to treat skin conditions such as birthmarks, scars, and wrinkles. Lasers in dermatology are used to treat many skin diseases, pigmented lesions, skin resurfacing, removal of tattoos, and skin rejuvenation.



North America was the largest region in the dermatology lasers market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.North America was the largest region in the dermatology lasers market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of dermatology lasers are gas laser machine, semiconductor laser machine, gem laser machine and other types.A Gas laser machine refers to a laser that creates coherent light by discharging an electric current through a gas and it is used in treating scars, benign growths, and age-related skin conditions in dermatology.



Major technologies are dermatology lasers and non-ablative dermatology lasers which are used in various applications such as therapeutic, aesthetic, and other applications in hospitals, skin care clinics, cosmetic surgical centres, and others.



The increase in the incidences of skin cancer is expected to propel the growth of the dermatology lasers market going forward. Skin cancer refers to the uncontrolled proliferation of aberrant skin cells that is caused when skin cells are harmed either by tanning beds or frequent U.V. radiation. Dermatology lasers are used to provide high-intensity light that destroys or shrinks pre-skin cancer or skin cancer cells that enables less swelling, less bleeding, and scarring that helps in quicker healing of patients suffering from skin cancer. For instance, in March 2022, according to the report published by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a France-based cancer agency of the World Health Organization, around 1.5 million skin cancer cases were diagnosed worldwide out of which 325 000 cases were of melanoma globally in the year 2020. Therefore, an increase in the incidences of skin cancer is driving the growth of the dermatology lasers market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the dermatology lasers market.Companies operating in the dermatology lasers market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2021, Lutronic Corporation, a US-based medical equipment manufacturing company launched the ‘Derma V Dermatology Platform’ that brings all the significant lasers required by skin specialists daily into a single technology.The Derma V technology consists of a 1064nm laser plus ICD cooling, IntelliTrack, and a 532nm green laser that is used in the treatment of various skin conditions such as skin rejuvenation, pigments, and vascular.



Derma V’s innovative, contact-based speed sensing technology, IntelliTrack, intelligently detects handpiece movement, delivering precise coverage of the treatment area three times faster than alternative options. Additionally, optimal cryogen-based epidermal protection enables the operator to treat severe vascular lesions with the energy and power required, as well as work quickly and efficiently, while offering comfort without pressure sensitivity or contact gels.



In October 2021, Vitruvian Partners LLP, a UK-based investment firm acquired Fotona Holdings for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition Vitruvian Partners LLP, aims to support Fototna Holdings to expand its business in Asia and the rest of the world with innovative capabilities in the laser market.



Fotona Holdings is a Slovenia-based laser manufacturing company that develops laser for various industrial and medical applications.



The countries covered in the dermatology lasers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The dermatology lasers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides dermatology lasers market statistics, including dermatology lasers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a dermatology lasers market share, detailed dermatology lasers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the dermatology lasers industry. This dermatology lasers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466477/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________