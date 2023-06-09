Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market is Expected to Reach $56.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing industry is poised for significant growth and innovation in the near future. As medical device manufacturers face increasing demands for cost-effective and high-quality products, they are turning to outsourced manufacturing partners to meet these challenges. The industry's key stakeholders, including medical device manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and suppliers, are collaborating to leverage advanced technologies, streamline production processes, and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. Outsourced manufacturing offers several advantages, such as access to specialized expertise, scalability, reduced time to market, and cost efficiencies. With advancements in automation, robotics, and digitalization, the industry is witnessing a shift towards smart manufacturing practices and increased customization capabilities. Additionally, the rising demand for complex and miniaturized medical devices, along with the growing trend of personalized healthcare, is driving the need for outsourced manufacturing services. This industry is poised to play a vital role in enabling medical device manufacturers to bring innovative products to market faster, enhance patient care, and navigate the evolving healthcare landscape.

Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $29.3 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $56.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The Asia Pacific medical device outsourced manufacturing market is mainly driven by the overall growth of the medical devices market, mainly due to the rising disease prevalence, life expectancy, and geriatric population. Technological advancements have prompted end users to overhaul or update their manufacturing systems. As this is a costly process, they look to outsource contract manufacturing.

Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $29.3 billion Estimated Value by 2026 $56.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% Market Size Available for 2019–2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Device type, Services, Class of Device and Process Geographies Covered China

Japan

Malaysia & Singapore

India

Australia & New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of APAC Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing healthcare expenditure in the APAC region Key Market Drivers Impact of Industry 4.0 on the medical devices industry

Major Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing market players covered in the report, such as:

Flex Ltd. (Singapore)

Jabil Inc. (US)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

Sanmina Corporation (US)

Nipro Corporation (Japan)

Celestica International (Canada)

Plexus Corporation (US)

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (US)

Integer Holdings Corporation (US)

Gerresheimer Ag (Germany)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (US)

Nortech Systems Inc. (US)

Consort Medical PLC (UK)

Kimball Electronics Inc. (US)

and Teleflex Incorporated (US)

Nordson Corporation (US)

Tecomet Inc. (US)

SMC Ltd. (US)

Nemera (France)

Tessy Plastics Corporation (US)

and Among Others

The research report categorizes the APAC medical device outsourced manufacturing market into the following segments and sub-segments:

By Device Type

IVD Devices IVD Consumables IVD Equipment

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

Cardiovascular Devices

Drug Delivery Devices Infusion Sets and Administration Sets Syringes Inhalers Autoinjectors & Pen Injectors

Orthopedic Devices

Ophthalmology Devices

Diabetes Care Devices

Dental Devices

Endoscopy Devices

Respiratory Care Devices

Surgical Devices

Gynaecology/Urology Devices

Personal Care

Neurology Devices

Other Devices

By Services Type

Device Development and Manufacturing Services Device Engineering Services Process Development Services Device Manufacturing Services LSR Molding Thermoplastic Injection Molding Extrusion Tubes CNC Machining and Laser Cutting & 3D printing Cleaning and Finishing Electronic Manufacturing Services Others

Quality Management Services Packaging Validation Services Inspection and Testing Services Sterilization Services

Packaging & Assembly By Type Primary & Secondary Packing Labelling Others

Other Services

By Class of Device

Class II Medical Devices

Class I Medical Devices

Class III Medical Devices

By Process Evaluation

Process Evaluation

Design for Manufacturing

Prototyping

Validation

Project Management

Pilot Production

Production

Assembly

Packaging

By Country

Asia-Pacific China Japan Malaysia & Singapore India Australia & New Zealand South Korea Rest of APAC



The key stakeholders in the Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing market include:

Medical device manufacturers: They outsource various manufacturing processes to external partners.

Contract manufacturers: They provide specialized manufacturing services to medical device companies.

Suppliers: They supply raw materials, components, and equipment required for the manufacturing process.

Regulatory authorities: They establish guidelines and regulations to ensure the safety and quality of medical devices.

Healthcare providers: They rely on outsourced medical devices to deliver patient care.

Patients: They are the end-users of medical devices and benefit from the products manufactured through outsourced manufacturing.

Research and development organizations: They collaborate with manufacturers to develop innovative medical devices.

Quality assurance and testing laboratories: They play a crucial role in ensuring compliance and quality control of manufactured devices.

Distributors: They facilitate the distribution and sales of medical devices to healthcare facilities and end-users.

Insurance companies: They may have an interest in the cost and reimbursement of medical devices manufactured through outsourcing.

Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. What is the total market value of Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market report?

Q2. Which are the top companies holding the market share in Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market?

Q3. Which are the largest regions for this Market?

Q4. What is the leading technology of Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market?

Q5. What are the major drivers for this specific Market?

Q6. What are the upcoming key trends in the Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market report?

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information regarding the closest approximations of the medical device outsourced manufacturing market and its segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, gain insights to position their businesses better, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges.

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per your company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis

Product and service matrix, which gives a detailed comparison of the portfolios of the top companies

