Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Testing Market Report (2023 to 2031) - Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Meridian Bioscience, and bioMérieux SA Inc.

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global chronic hepatitis B virus testing market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and valued at US$ 816.10 million. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 6.3% to reach US$ 1,498.24 million by 2031.

Millions of individuals throughout the world are impacted by chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, which is a serious public health issue. For early identification, illness progression monitoring, and directing suitable treatment measures, timely and reliable HBV testing is essential. Due to the increased incidence of the virus, a growing understanding of the value of testing, and improvements in diagnostic techniques, the market for chronic HBV testing has experienced tremendous expansion.

Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Testing Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 816.10 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 1,498.24 million CAGR 6.3% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product type, End user, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





The development of point-of-care testing for chronic HBV is one of the study's main conclusions. Point-of-care tests provide quick and practical diagnostic solutions that may be carried out in low-resource situations or at the patient's bedside. By facilitating early antiviral medication initiation, improving patient management, and enabling fast diagnosis, these diagnostics help to lessen the burden of chronic HBV infection.

The study also emphasizes the significance of thorough testing methods and HBV screening programs. The importance of extensive testing, particularly in high-risk groups, is being emphasized more and more by public health organizations and healthcare systems to find undetected cases, stop transmission, and offer the proper care and treatment. To conduct successful testing programs, the paper underlines the importance of cooperation between healthcare providers, decision-makers, and advocacy organizations.

Recent Development in the Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Testing Market:

Prior to World Hepatitis Day (July 28), WHO urged nations to scale up their efforts to eradicate illness by utilizing recent decreases in the cost of identifying and treating viral hepatitis.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the key market players operating in the global market for chronic hepatitis B virus testing includes:

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Abbott Laboratories

Vista Diagnostics International

Meridian Biosciences

Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Based on Product Type, the global Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Testing Market is segmented into Enzyme Immunoassay Kits, Hepatitis B Surface Antigen Tests, Anti-Hepatitis B Surface Antibody Tests, Anti-Hepatitis B Core Antibody Tests, and Point-of-Care Testing Kits. Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) kits are commonly used for chronic hepatitis B virus testing and are regarded as a reliable and accurate method of identifying HBV infection. Based on End User, the global Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Testing Market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostics Centers, and Home Care.



Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive global market research for testing for chronic hepatitis B virus. We examined the fundamental characteristics of the market, notable investment opportunities, regional development patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market actors, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CHRONIC HEPATITIS B VIRUS TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Enzyme Immunoassay Kits Hepatitis B Surface Antigen Test Anti-Hepatitis B Surface Antibody Test Anti-Hepatitis B Core Antibody Test Point-of-Care Testing Kits GLOBAL CHRONIC HEPATITIS B VIRUS TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Clinics Diagnostics Centers Home Care

CHRONIC HEPATITIS B VIRUS TESTING MARKET TOC

