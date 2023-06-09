Global Online On-demand Home Services Market Report 2023: Surging Usage of Smartphones is Expected to Boost Growth

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online On-demand Home Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global online on-demand home services market is expected to grow from $4.09 billion in 2022 to $4.66 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The online on-demand home services market is expected to reach $7.70 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.4%.

Major players in the online on-demand home services market are Amazon.com Inc., Angi, Helping, TaskRabbit Inc., The ServiceMaster Company LLC, AskforTask Inc., Handy, TaskEasy, ByNext, Urban Company, Paintzen Inc., Porch.com Inc., E Home Services, ServiceWhale Inc., and Fixico.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Online on-demand home services refer to those that bridge the gap between offline and online services instantly to deliver effective home services. It is used by any authorized user wishing to look for household services using an ingenious web-based system.



The main types of online on-demand home services are cellular and non-cellular. Cellular service refers to a wireless telecommunications term for a service that enables users to utilize mobile phones and other communication devices. The various platforms include web and mobile. These are used by various end-users such as media and entertainment, carpentry, food, home welfare, beauty, retail, and healthcare.



The online on-demand home services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides online on-demand home services market statistics, including online on-demand home services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an online on-demand home services market share, detailed online on-demand home services market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the online on-demand home services industry. This online on-demand home services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the online on-demand home services market. Major companies operating in the online on-demand home services market are focusing on developing innovative products to gain a competitive edge in the market.

North America was the largest region in the online-on-demand home services market in 2022. The regions covered in online on-demand home services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the online on-demand home services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The surging usage of smartphones is expected to boost the growth of the online on-demand home services market going forward. A smartphone refers to a portable electronic device that connects to a cellular network. People's daily lives depend heavily on smartphones because they offer a platform for an almost limitless array of services; hence, the surging usage of smartphones is expected to boost the online on-demand home services market.

For instance, in June 2021, according to a report published by SimpleTexting, a US-based SMS marketing service that provides users with tools to create and execute text message marketing campaigns, Mississippi recorded 5.7 hours of mobile usage per day with an average of 86.2 days each month. It amounts to 40 hours a week spent on phones. Therefore, the surging usage of smartphones is driving the growth of the online on-demand home services market.



The online on-demand home services market includes revenues earned by entities by providing beauty services, home cleaning and repair, tailor services, pet services, dry cleaning services, and laundry services facilitated through the internet. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.66 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7.7 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Online On-demand Home Services Market Characteristics



3. Online On-demand Home Services Market Trends And Strategies



4. Online On-demand Home Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Online On-demand Home Services Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Online On-demand Home Services Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Online On-demand Home Services Market



5. Online On-demand Home Services Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Online On-demand Home Services Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Online On-demand Home Services Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Online On-demand Home Services Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Online On-demand Home Services Market, Segmentation By Types, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cellular

Non-Cellular

6.2. Global Online On-demand Home Services Market, Segmentation By Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Web

Mobile

6.3. Global Online On-demand Home Services Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Media And Entertainment

Carpentry

Food

Home Welfare

Beauty

Retail

Healthcare

7. Online On-demand Home Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Online On-demand Home Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Online On-demand Home Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zifms4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment