June 9, 2023

BioPorto A/S to Webcast with HCA and Nordnet regarding the ongoing rights issue

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, USA, June 9, 2023, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or Company) (CPH:BIOPOR), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on empowering the early detection of acute kidney injury (AKI), announced today that, in connection with the ongoing rights issue described in its recent Announcement, the Company’s management team will host two online investor presentations next week:

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 12:00 Central European Time via HC Andersen Capital. Investors interested in attending this webcast may register at: https://hca.videosync.fi/2023-06-12-bioporto/register.





Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 14:00 Central European Time via Nordnet. Investors interested in attending this event may register at: https://events.nordnet.dk/webinar/bioporto-nyeaktier-2023/.





For investor inquiries, please contact:

Tim Eriksen, EU Investor Relations, Zenith Advisory,

+45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com



About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship product, The NGAL TestTM, is designed to aid in the risk assessment of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality if not identified and treated early. With the aid of The NGAL Test, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The NGAL Test is CE marked and registered in a number of countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release, the referenced announcement and the related webcasts may contain certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “believe”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “strategy”, “estimate”, “target” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond BioPorto’s control. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties are described from time to time in BioPorto’s public announcements, its Interim Reports, and in its 2022 Annual Report under Risk Factors. BioPorto undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, except as required by applicable law.

Notice to Investors in the European Economic Area other than Denmark

This news release and the referenced announcement are not a prospectus and have been prepared on the basis that any offers of the New Shares referred to therein in any Member State of the European Economic Area (the “EEA”) will be made pursuant to an exemption under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 on prospectuses and the Danish Capital Markets Act. The information set forth in this news release and the referenced announcement is only being distributed to, and directed at, persons in Member States of EEA (other than Denmark), where Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 applies and who are considered qualified investors ("qualified investors") within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 on prospectuses.

Notice to Investors in the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, the information in this news release and the referenced announcement is only being distributed to, and is only directed at Qualified Investors (a) who are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (b) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a)-(d) (“high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.”) of the Order, or (c) persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated.

Notice to Investors in the United States of America

This news release and the referenced announcement are not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America or any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. This news release and the referenced announcement are for information purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or issue, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities in the united states (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia (collectively, the “United States”)) or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority under any applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the united states, or in any other jurisdiction, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction (as the case may be).





