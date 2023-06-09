Bacterial and Plasmid Vectors Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Infectious Diseases Drives Growth

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bacterial And Plasmid Vectors Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bacterial & plasmid vectors market is expected to grow from $0.51 billion in 2021 to $0.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The bacterial & plasmid vectors market is expected to reach $0.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.6%.

Major players in the bacterial & plasmid vectors market are Sigma-Aldrich Inc., ATUM, QIAGEN, Promega Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., IBA GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories and New England Biolabs.

The bacterial and plasmid vectors market includes revenues earned by entities by cloning, transferring, and manipulating genes. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Bacterial and plasmid vectors refer to the means by which recombinant DNA is introduced into a host cell and are essential to molecular cloning. It is basically a process of creating DNA molecules and introducing them into a host cell. These vectors are used to deliver recombinant DNA into bacteria so they can express proteins.



North America was the largest region in the bacterial & plasmid vectors market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the bacterial & plasmid vectors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of hosts in bacterial & plasmid vectors are E.coli expression vectors and other bacterial expression vectors. The E. coli expression system enables rapid recombinant protein expression and subsequent large-scale, cost-effective production. For non-glycosylated proteins, this technique is ideal for antigen expression and functional protein expression. The different applications include genetics, molecular biology, bioinformatics, and others and involve various sectors such as hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and others.



Increasing the prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases is anticipated to boost the demand for the bacterial & plasmid vectors market over the coming years. Bacteria are used as vectors for the delivery of recombinant proteins into target cells for the treatment of cancer and various infectious diseases.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide, in 2020, the total cancer burden in the world increased to 19.3 million new cases and is predicted to rise to 28.4 million new cancer cases in 2040. Therefore, the growing prevalence of cancer and various infectious diseases and surging demand for bacterial & plasmid vectors for gene therapy is projected to propel the market revenues for the bacterial & plasmid vectors market.



The high cost of gene therapy is expected to limit the growth of the bacterial & plasmid vectors market during the forecast period. Gene therapy utilizes genuine genes to prevent or treat diseases that utilize bacteria or plasmids as vectors. The cost of gene therapy treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration is between $0.3 million and $2.1 million.

Moreover, the cost of Luxturna gene therapy for certain inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) is $0.4 million per eye, and LentiGlobin a gene therapy by Bluebird Bio designed to increase the levels of hemoglobin costs around $2.1 million. Stringent government regulations, long approval processes, and production costs are the major factors leading to the high cost of gene therapy. Thus, the high cost of gene therapy is to hinder the growth of the bacterial & plasmid vectors market shortly.



The focus areas for many companies in the bacterial and plasmid vectors market have shifted to increasing mergers and acquisitions to acquire more production capabilities. Large prime manufacturers are forming joint ventures or buying small or midsized companies to acquire new capabilities or gain access to new markets.

For instance, Vectalys, a France-based company engaged in manufacturing and commercializing lentiviral vectors for gene delivery, and FlashCell, a company engineering non-integrating lentiviral delivered RNA therapeutics announced their merger to create a new gene therapy company- Flash Therapeutics.



