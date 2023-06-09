New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Wound Care Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466467/?utm_source=GNW

The global advanced wound care market is expected to grow from $9.47 billion in 2022 to $10.14 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The advanced wound care market is expected to reach $13.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The advanced wound care market consists of sales of advanced wound dressings, and infection prevention dressings.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



Advanced wound care refers to the practice of treating chronic or complicated wounds with products that are not readily available over-the-counter.Additionally, it provides advantages including regulating body temperature, guarding against infections, eliminating dead tissue, avoiding the creation of scars, and easing discomfort during dressing changes.



Complex or difficult-to-heal wounds can be healed using it.



North America was the largest region in the advanced wound care market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the advanced wound care market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products used in advanced wound care are antimicrobial gels, antimicrobial powder, concentrated surfactants, hydrogel dressings, skin protectants, wound cleaners, semi-permeable film dressings, semi-permeable antimicrobial film dressings, semi-permeable non-antimicrobial film dressings, and others.Antimicrobial wound gels refer to water-based gel dressings applied to treat wounds and maintain a moist environment that promotes healing.



The types of wounds include surgical and traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, burns, and others. The applications are chronic wounds and acute wounds, and the primary end users are hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and others.



An increasing number of road accidents, trauma, and burn cases is expected to propel the growth of the advanced wound care market.A road accident is defined as an accident involving at least one vehicle on a public road that results in an injury or fatality.



Burns refers to injuries to the skin or other human tissue brought on by exposure to heat, radiation, radioactivity, electricity, friction, or chemicals.Trauma refers to a physical injury that damages internal organs, leaves wounds, or shatters bones.



Advanced wound care treatment products are primarily used to treat difficult wounds from car accidents, trauma situations, and burns.In order to lessen their severity, boost blood flow, and encourage the body’s own repair and healing processes, specialized wound care solutions are needed.



So these factors will boost the advanced wound care market. For instance, in January 2023, according to the reports shared by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)., a US-based government agency, there were 31,785 traffic-related fatalities in the USA in 2022. Additionally, 42,915 people died in traffic-related vehicle accidents in 2021, an increase of 10.5 percent from the previous year. Furthermore, according to the American Burn Association (ABA), a US-based member-based health organization, in the USA, there were 450,000 major burn injuries every year. Moreover, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based health agency, each year, 4.4 million individuals worldwide lose their lives to injuries, both deliberate and due to violence, which accounts for close to 8 percent of all fatalities. Therefore, the increasing number of road accidents, trauma cases, and burns drives the advanced wound care market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the advanced wound care market.Major companies in the advanced wound care sector are focused on developing innovative products to meet patient needs and identify and solve unmet clinical requirements in surgical, chronic wounds, and burns.



Such innovations enable key players to gain a competitive advantage in the market.For instance, in January 2020, Convatec Group Plc, a UK-based medical device company, released its ConvaMax, which is a superabsorber wound dressing.



ConvaMax is used to treat highly exuding wounds such as leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and dehisced surgical wounds.It helps protect skin integrity and is ideal where there is a real risk of skin damage due to high levels of exudate.



Additionally, it is offered in silicone adhesive and non-adhesive varieties, offering total flexibility to assistive care protocols.



In December 2021, Essity AB, a Sweden-based hygiene and health company, acquired Hydrofera for $116 million.Through this acquisition, Essity AB plans to strengthen its innovative capabilities and expand its advanced wound care product offerings.



Hydrofera is a US-based company offering advanced wound care products and technology.



The countries covered in the advanced wound care market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



