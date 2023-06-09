New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gynecological Devices Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466461/?utm_source=GNW

The global gynecological devices market is expected to grow from $11.45 billion in 2022 to $12.44 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The gynecological devices market is expected to reach $17.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The gynecological devices market consists of sales of cesarean forceps, cervical dilators, punch forceps, ultrasound (US) devices, computed tomography (CT) devices, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) devices, contraceptive devices, fluid management systems, endoscopy devices, and endometrial ablation devices.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Gynecological devices are instruments designed for the management of the female’s reproductive system, childbirth, and pregnancy. Gynecology devices are used to perform various medical procedures for the well-being of females.



North America was the largest region in the gynecological devices market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The main types of gynecological devices are surgical devices, diagnostic imaging systems, hand-held instruments, software, and other devices.Surgical devices refer to the medical devices that are used for various surgical procedures that help in the identification, treatment, and cure of a wide range of medical conditions in gynecology such as colposcopy, loop electrical excision, IUD insertion, dilation and curettage (D&C), ovarian cystectomy, tubal ligation, and others.



Major applications are laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, dilation and curettage, colposcopy, and others that are used in clinics, hospitals, diagnostic centers, research institutes, and others.



The increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders is expected to propel the growth of the gynecology devices market going forward.A gynecological disorder is a condition that interferes with the normal function of female reproductive organs such as the breasts and abdominal and pelvic organs.



Gynecology devices are used to control the female reproductive system, including pregnancy and childbirth and they are used to perform various medical producers such as colposcopy, loop electrical excision procedure (LEEP), endometrial biopsy, IUD insertion, dilation and curettage (D&C), tubal ligation, ovarian cystectomy, and others.For instance, in March 2023, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization, endometriosis affects around 190 million women and girls of reproductive age worldwide.



Additionally, cervical cancer was the fourth most frequent cancer in women worldwide, with 604,000 new cases and 342,000 expected deaths in 2020, accounting for over 90% of new cases and deaths worldwide in low- and middle-income nations. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders is driving the growth of the gynecological devices market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the gynecological devices market.Companies operating in the gynecological devices market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2023, Boston Imaging (Samsung), a US-based company operating in medical imaging technology, introduced Hera W10 Elite, an artificial intelligence-enabled women’s health ultrasound system that allows for the visualization of microcirculatory and sluggish blood in 2D and 3D.Hera W10 Elite offers an advanced MV-Flow function as well as a larger organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display, which allows for better characterization of various ultrasound images that are used in obstetrics and gynecology procedures to provide greater diagnosis insight for clinicians.



Furthermore, the platform includes a novel transducer that allows endovaginal visualization of the fetal heart and brain. HeartAssist, ViewAssist, and BiometryAssist are enhanced AI aspects of the system.



In December 2021, Hologic, Inc, a US-based medical technology company acquired Bolder Surgical for $160 million.Through this acquisition, Hologic Inc aims to strengthen its product portfolio in the laparoscopic segment to gain a competitive advantage in the women’s health market.



Bolder Surgical is a US-based company operating in gynecological devices that are used in laparoscopy.



