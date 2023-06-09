Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market Report 2023: Increased Demand for Residential, Commercial and Industrial Buildings Drives Growth

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concrete surface retarders Market by Raw Material, Type, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the concrete surface retarders market was valued at $82.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $131.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Concrete surface retarders are a type of chemical used in the construction sector for etching off the top layer of freshly poured concrete. Concrete surface retarders work by delaying the setting of the top layer while leaving the rest of the concrete unaffected. The delayed setting allows an easy etching of the top layer when the rest of the concrete has been set. This is used in residential as well as commercial construction, including small scale applications in infrastructure construction as well.



Key factors driving the growth of the concrete surface retarders market include growth in infrastructural development projects, increased demand for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, and safer and easier method for exposing concrete aggregate.

The global population and urbanization are expected to rise significantly in the coming decades, leading to an increased demand for residential and commercial buildings. This increase in demand for buildings is expected to drive demand for concrete surface retarders. Concrete surface retarders are used by many building contractors to achieve an exposed aggregate surface of the concrete for decorative as well as functional purposes, such as achieving a slip-resistant surface.

Places that require slip-resistant surface include swimming pool decks, parking areas or walkways of a house or a commercial place, and many other similar places. In addition, a slip-resistant surface in an industrial building is highly required. Furthermore, concrete retarders are also used for creating appealing facade in a building. According to the United Nations, the global population and urbanization is expected to rise, and Asia and Africa are the regions that are expected to contribute majorly to the increase in urbanization.

Thus, a major growth in building construction sector can be seen in these regions. For instance, in October 2021, the Dubai and Indian governments agreed to develop infrastructures such as industrial parks, multipurpose towers, logistics centers, a medical college, and a specialized hospital in the state of Jammu & Kashmir of India. Such growth in the building construction sector is driving the need for concrete surface retarders.



Moreover, increasing demand for sustainable building materials is expected to provide growth opportunities to the key players in the market. Building materials such as superplasticizers, retarders, and others are known to be hazardous to the environment as well as to the workers' health. Thus, there is a constant demand for building materials that are environment-friendly and non-hazardous to workers.

Especially water-based concrete surface retarders are more environment-friendly and odourless, as there is a less concentration of volatile organic compounds (VOC). The government across the world regulates the use of chemical based on its VOC and encourage the use of products with less VOC concentration. For example, the U.S. government through its Environment Protection Agency (EPA) regulates VOCs at the national level in 40 CFR 59. According to this guideline, there should not be more than 780 grams VOC per litre of concrete surface retarders.

Thus, companies offer concrete surface retarders within the VOC limits. For instance, Tenon a manufacturer of concrete surface retarders offers TenonT Concrete Surface Retarder. The company claims it to be safe, non-toxic, and biodegradable, along with other features. Thus, the rise in demand for sustainable building materials is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the key players in the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in infrastructural development projects

Increased demand for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings

Safer and easier method for exposing concrete aggregate

Restraints

Increase in concrete surface porosity

Additional cost and lack of skilled labor

Opportunities

Increase in demand for sustainable building materials

