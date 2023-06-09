New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466457/?utm_source=GNW

The global newborn eye imaging systems market is expected to grow from $1.86 billion in 2022 to $1.99 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The newborn eye imaging systems market is expected to reach $2.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The newborn eye imaging systems market consists of sales of scanning laser polarimetry (SLP), confocal scanning laser ophthalmoscopes (CSLO), optical coherence tomography (OCT) devices, and pediatric digital retinal imaging systems.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Newborn eye imaging systems refers to medical systems that aid to detect congenital ocular defects as soon as possible after birth of babies and help prevent long-term vision loss in a variety of disorders. The new-born eye imaging systems are used for various tests such as the external eye examination, red reflex test, and fundus imaging using a wide-field digital retinal imaging system by an experienced ophthalmologist.



North America was the largest region in the newborn eye imaging systems market in 2022. The regions covered in the newborn eye imaging systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The new-born eye imaging systems are used in detecting disease types such as retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), retinal disease, strabismus, refractive error, color blindness, and other diseases and include devices such as basic device, and wireless device.Retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) refers to an eye illness caused by aberrant blood vessel growth in the retina, the light-sensitive nerve tissue that lines the inner back wall of the eye, that happens in babies who are premature (born early) or who weigh less than 3 pounds at birth.



The systems are used by hospitals, ophthalmology diagnosis centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.



The rapidly rising numbers of babies that are suffering from eye problems are expected to propel the growth of the newborn eye imaging systems market going forward.Eye problems refer to any type of vision loss such as total blindness and partial vision loss or people suffering from some common eye-related defects.



Eye impairments in newborns can be congenital (often genetic abnormalities or caused by intrauterine injury) or acquired postnatally.Mothers suffering from diabetes may be one of the reasons for ocular abnormalities in children, along with cocaine linked to both superficial and deep hemorrhages and vascular disruption in the newborn retina.



This creates demand for diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases in newborns, driving demand for newborn eye imaging systems.For instance, in April 2022, according to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), a US-based international alliance working to promote eye health, 448 million children and teenagers representing ages 0 to 19 were suffering from refractive errors.



This includes 109.3 million people with vision-impairing hyperopia and 339.4 million people with myopia of less than 0.75D (diopters) in 2020. 90 million children and teenagers had some degree of vision impairment, of which 2 million were blind, 30 million had moderate-to-severe impairment, and 58 million had mild impairment. Therefore, the rapidly rising numbers of babies that are suffering from eye problems are driving the growth of the newborn eye imaging systems market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the newborn eye imaging systems market.Major companies operating in the newborn eye imaging systems market are focusing on developing technologically advanced systems to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2022, NeoLight Newborn Care, a US-based medical device company for newborns, announced the availability of retinopathy of prematurity progression (ROP) Check, a software utilized in digital care coordination for pediatric retinal screening to identify and track retinopathy of prematurity progression (ROP).The ROP Check system makes sure that all eligible infants in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) receive eye exams at the appropriate time and in accordance with predetermined standards and share the same examinations and schedule across both inpatient and outpatient practices.



ROP Check has the unique and seamless capability to cross-functionally manage patients or parents, NICUs, NICU ROP coordinators, in house or visiting ophthalmology specialists, billing specialists, discharge leaders and post discharge out-patient physicians.



In July 2022, ArchiMed, a France-based investment firm acquired Natus Medical for $1.2 billion. The acquisition helps Natus bring advancements in the standard of care and enhance outcomes and quality of life for patients affected by disorders of the brain, neural pathways, and eight sensory nervous systems as a part of ArchiMed. Natus Medical is a US-based firm offering solutions to screen, diagnose, and treat disorders affecting the brain, neural pathways, and eight sensory nervous systems including newborn eye imaging systems.



