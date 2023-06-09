New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Diabetic Kidney Disease Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466456/?utm_source=GNW

, Mylan NV, Aurobindo Pharma, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Reata Pharmaceuticals, and Merck & Co.



The global diabetic kidney disease market is expected to grow from $2.37 billion in 2022 to $2.51 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The diabetic kidney disease market is expected to reach $3.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.



The diabetic kidney disease market includes revenues earned by entities by providing diabetic kidney disease treatments for kidney stones, kidney infection, polycystic kidney disease, and kidney cysts.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Diabetic kidney disease refers to a type of renal disease driven by complications of diabetes that occurs when high levels of blood sugar cause damage to the kidneys. The blood vessels in the kidneys can become affected by high blood glucose, which ultimately reduces their functionality.



North America was the largest region in the diabetic kidney disease market in 2022. The regions covered in the diabetic kidney disease market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of diabetic kidney disease are type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes.Type 1 diabetes refers to a chronic autoimmune condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin, leading to high blood sugar levels that cause harm to the nephrons and renal blood vessels and requiring daily insulin injections to manage blood sugar levels.



They are treated by angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, antioxidant inflammation modulators, calcium channel blockers, and other treatments in medical facilities including hospitals, homecare, specialty centers, and others.



The rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease is expected to propel the growth of the diabetic kidney disease market.Chronic kidney disease (CKD) refers to a long-term condition that results in the loss of kidney function over time causing a number of complications such as high blood pressure, anemia, and bone diseases.



The treatment of chronic kidney diseases requires diagnostic and treatment options, ultimately fueling the growth of the diabetic kidney disease market.For instance, in 2021, according to the report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US-based public health agency, more than 37 million people were estimated to have chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the USA.



Furthermore, CKD is more common in adults 65 and older, with approximately 38% of older adults suffering from some form of kidney damage. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease is driving the growth of the diabetic kidney disease market going forward.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the diabetic kidney disease market.Companies operating in the diabetic kidney disease market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2022, Bloom Diagnostics, a US-based diagnostics and healthcare devices organization, launched the Bloom Kidney Test, a new tool that can be integrated with the Bloom Smart System.The Bloom Kidney Test is a diagnostic tool that assesses kidney health by measuring cystatin C levels, which is a reliable indicator of kidney function.



It classifies kidney function into three categories: normal, mildly decreased, and decreased. The Bloom Smart System leverages cloud-based algorithms and AI (artificial intelligence) technology to integrate test results with other relevant health information, such as medical history, lifestyle, and symptoms of the patient.



In January 2023, AstraZeneca, a UK-based biotechnology, and pharmaceutical company, acquired Cincor Pharma Inc, for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will bolster AstraZeneca’s cardiorenal pipeline by adding CinCor’s candidate drug, baxdrostat (CIN-107), an aldosterone synthase inhibitor (ASI) for blood pressure lowering in treatment-resistant hypertension.



CinCor Pharma Inc. is a US-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of drugs for the management of kidney disease.



The countries covered in the diabetic kidney disease market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The diabetic kidney disease market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides diabetic kidney disease market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a diabetic kidney disease market share, detailed diabetic kidney disease market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the diabetic kidney disease industry. This diabetic kidney disease market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466456/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________