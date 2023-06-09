New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dermatology Endoscopy Devices Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466455/?utm_source=GNW

KG, Illuco Corporation Ltd., JEDMED, MetaOptima Technology Inc., Optilia Instruments AB, Pixience Healthcare Technology Solutions, Rudolf Riester GmbH, ALMA LASERS Ltd., Pro Scope Systems, MeKo Laser Material Processing, Biolitec AG, Genesis Biosystems Inc., and Cynosure.



The global dermatology endoscopy devices market is expected to grow from $1.97 billion in 2022 to $2.13 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The dermatology endoscopy devices market is expected to reach $2.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The dermatology endoscopy devices market consists of sales of epiluminescence microscopy, digital epiluminescence microscopy, and USB video-dermatoscopy devices.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Dermatology endoscopy devices refer to non-invasive devices enabled with a light source and a magnifying lens for improved visualization of the skin’s underlying layers. They are primarily used in the detection of skin disorders, structures, patterns, and lesions.



North America was the largest region in the dermatology endoscopy devices market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the dermatology endoscopy devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of dermatology endoscopy devices are traditional or analog dermatoscope and digital dermatoscope.Analog dermoscopy is also known as epiluminescence microscopy (ELM) which uses an analog dermatoscope with magnifying lenses for detailed examination of skin lesions and these are employed in conjunction with a digital camera or smartphone to capture images for subsequent analysis.



The major product category is polarized, non-polarized, and hybrid which uses various light sources such as LED, halogen, xenon, and UV and has different modality such as handheld, headband, and trolley-mounted that are used in various applications such as skin cancer, warts, scabies, and other applications.



The rise in the incidence of skin diseases is expected to propel the growth of the dermatology endoscopy devices market going forward.Skin diseases refer to various problems affecting the skin, including infections caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, allergens, parasites, skin cancer, and other skin diseases.



Dermatology endoscopy devices are used for the inspection of skin conditions such as assessing pigmented skin lesions, non-pigmented skin lesions, scabies splinters, psoriasis or eczema, and others to offer effective treatment for skin diseases. For instance, in February 2023, according to the National Psoriasis Foundation, a US-based non-profit organization serving people with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis affects more than 3% of the adult population in the United States equates to more than 7.5 million people. Therefore, the rise in the incidence of skin diseases drives the growth of the dermatology endoscopy devices market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the dermatology endoscopy devices market.Major companies in the dermatology endoscopy devices sector are focused on innovating their products to improve the observation power and sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2022, Derma Sensor Inc, a US-based health technology company, introduced Derma Sensor, a skin cancer detection device for primary care.The device uses a type of optical technology called Elastic Scattering Spectroscopy (ESS) to take non-invasive samples of tissue, recording cellular-level information from the skin lesion using hundreds of wavelengths of light, comparable to sonar.



The Derma Sensor platform gives output directly to the user, eliminating the need for a laboratory or another physician to interpret the spectral data, as the patented algorithm rapidly assesses the data and provides a result in seconds.



In April 2022, EMZ Partners, a Germany-based investment firm acquired a majority stake in FotoFinder Systems GmbH for an undisclosed amount.With this partnership, FotoFinder Systems GmbH plans to expand its product offering and reach new markets.



FotoFinder Systems GmbH is a Germany-based company that provides skin visualization equipment such as video dermoscopy to dermatologists, dermatology clinics, hospitals, screening facilities, and research organizations.



The countries covered in the dermatology endoscopy devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The dermatology endoscopy devices market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides dermatology endoscopy devices market statistics, including dermatology endoscopy devices industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a dermatology endoscopy devices market share, detailed dermatology endoscopy devices market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the dermatology endoscopy devices industry. This dermatology endoscopy devices market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466455/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________