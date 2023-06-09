Global Enterprise Data Management Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $224.5 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 10.8%

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Data Management Market by Component Type, Product Type, Deployment Type, Organization Size, End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global enterprise data management market was valued at $79.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $224.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Enterprise data management (EDM) refers to the ability of an organization to establish a set of processes and activities for data management for internal processes and applications, as well as external communications. The fundamental function of EDM is to integrate, restore, and stockpile data for organizational reference and avail the same data in a quick turnaround time in the future.

The global enterprise data management market is showing robust growth owing to increasing regulatory requirements and data governance. This enables regulatory alliances to monitor the transactions and avail the necessary documents as required.



Further, streaming past and future data records is mandatory across various nations. This is mainly to authenticate the company information and other related business activities to reduce the chances of fraudulent practices. Integration of enterprise data management allows data observability to the government and tracking of the activities of the companies closely. This is further boosting the global enterprise data management market.



In addition to this, cyberattacks and malicious activities are increasing rapidly backed by major enterprises focusing on shifting their businesses to the cloud model. Owing to this, enterprise data management is focusing on innovating the EDM solution with advanced security protection to invade the malicious and reduce the chances of cybersecurity attacks.

Also, EDM solution providers are extensively spending on R&D to produce advanced software with multiple functionalities to ease the enterprise's working model and secure data in an effective and efficient manner. Owing to this, the market is likely to propel itself in the coming years.



Leading market players are working towards strategic initiatives including new product launches, joint ventures, amalgamations, mergers & acquisitions, and product approvals to enhance their product portfolios and create a strong brand image to stay competitive in the global market. For instance, in June 2021, Capital One Financial Corp. announced the launch of Capital One Software, a new enterprise B2B software.

This solution helps businesses to manage cloud costs and automate critical governance processes. This activity created a significant boost in enterprise data management in delivering breakthrough products and experiences for customers. These solutions are solving challenges related to data management in the cloud, including data publishing, data consumption, data governance, and infrastructure management. Owing to the abovementioned factors, the market for global enterprise data management is likely to showcase robust growth in the forecast period.



