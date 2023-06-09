Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Demand for Digital Locks from Coworking Spaces Fuels the Sector

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mechanical and electromechanical locks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% from 2022-2028.



Market Trends and Drivers

Increasing Demand for Wireless Access Control & Locking



Electronic or digital access control system accessories and products, which were earlier dedicatedly utilized in commercial spaces, found unprecedented adoption in large hotel chains. It has become hard not to list any large hotel which hands out conventional keys for mechanical locks on room doors.

Electronic or digital access control locking systems have features such as high-end security, convenience, user activity management, smartphone connectivity, and other wireless access features that are anticipated to grow at a significant value in the upcoming years. Such factors are projected to support the mechanical and electromechanical locks market growth.



Rising Number of Smart Homes



Smart Home is a rapidly growing market due to the booming demand for energy-efficient and intelligent technologies enabling people to remotely control their residence appliances and other household systems. Thus, the growing demand for smart homes is expected to increase opportunities for electromechanical lock vendors as people are equipping their smart homes with various smart devices, such as smart locks.

Competitive Landscape



The global mechanical and electromechanical locks market is highly competitive, with many public and private companies. These vendors typically compete on key ranges such as product design, reliability, quality, support services, and price.

The instant technological advancements adversely impact the market vendors as consumers anticipate the continuous innovations and upgrades of products. The present scenario drives vendors to alter and enhance their unique value proposition (UVP) to achieve a strong market presence.



Key Company Profiles

Allegion

ASSA ABLOY

dormakaba Group

Geze

Gretsch-Unitas

Honeywell

Hormann

Master Lock

NOVOFERM

TECKENTRUP

Other Prominent Vendors

ABUS

Alban Giacomo

Brisant-Secure

Baldwin Hardware

Cal-Royal

Codelocks

Deltana Enterprises

DOM Security

Dynasty Hardware

Godrej

Guangdong Archie Hardware

Hager Group

Hampton Products International

ISEO

Kason Hardware

Keyu Intelligence Co

Kiwi

Lawrence Hardware

Oubao

Onity

PERCo

PRIME-LINE Products

Rejuvenation

SAFETRON

Southco

Somfy

Tell Manufacturing

