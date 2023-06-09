Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Demand for Digital Locks from Coworking Spaces Fuels the Sector

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mechanical and electromechanical locks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% from 2022-2028.
Market Trends and Drivers
Increasing Demand for Wireless Access Control & Locking
Electronic or digital access control system accessories and products, which were earlier dedicatedly utilized in commercial spaces, found unprecedented adoption in large hotel chains. It has become hard not to list any large hotel which hands out conventional keys for mechanical locks on room doors.
Electronic or digital access control locking systems have features such as high-end security, convenience, user activity management, smartphone connectivity, and other wireless access features that are anticipated to grow at a significant value in the upcoming years. Such factors are projected to support the mechanical and electromechanical locks market growth.
Rising Number of Smart Homes
Smart Home is a rapidly growing market due to the booming demand for energy-efficient and intelligent technologies enabling people to remotely control their residence appliances and other household systems. Thus, the growing demand for smart homes is expected to increase opportunities for electromechanical lock vendors as people are equipping their smart homes with various smart devices, such as smart locks.
Competitive Landscape
The global mechanical and electromechanical locks market is highly competitive, with many public and private companies. These vendors typically compete on key ranges such as product design, reliability, quality, support services, and price.
The instant technological advancements adversely impact the market vendors as consumers anticipate the continuous innovations and upgrades of products. The present scenario drives vendors to alter and enhance their unique value proposition (UVP) to achieve a strong market presence.
Key Company Profiles
- Allegion
- ASSA ABLOY
- dormakaba Group
- Geze
- Gretsch-Unitas
- Honeywell
- Hormann
- Master Lock
- NOVOFERM
- TECKENTRUP
Other Prominent Vendors
- ABUS
- Alban Giacomo
- Brisant-Secure
- Baldwin Hardware
- Cal-Royal
- Codelocks
- Deltana Enterprises
- DOM Security
- Dynasty Hardware
- Godrej
- Guangdong Archie Hardware
- Hager Group
- Hampton Products International
- ISEO
- Kason Hardware
- Keyu Intelligence Co
- Kiwi
- Lawrence Hardware
- Oubao
- Onity
- PERCo
- PRIME-LINE Products
- Rejuvenation
- SAFETRON
- Southco
- Somfy
- Tell Manufacturing
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the mechanical and electromechanical locks market?
2. What is the growth rate of the global mechanical and electromechanical locks market?
3. Which region dominates the global mechanical and electromechanical locks market share?
4. What are the significant mechanical and electromechanical locks market trends?
5. Who are the key players in the global mechanical and electromechanical locks market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|331
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$19100.62 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$26225.7 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
