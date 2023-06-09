New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Separation Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466452/?utm_source=GNW

The global cell separation market is expected to grow from $9.67 billion in 2022 to $11.31 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cell separation market is expected to reach $21.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.9%.



The cell separation market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing immunomagnetic cell separation, immunodensity cell separation, microfluidic cell separation, and sedimentation services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The cell separation market also includes sales of kits, buffers, strainers, separation devices, and accessories used in providing cell separation services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Cell separation is the method of extracting one or more particular cell types from a heterogeneous mixture of cells. It is used to identify, isolate, and transfer specific cells from a complicated mixture of cells for research, diagnosis, and treatment.



North America was the largest region in the cell separation market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the cell separation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of cells in cell separation are human and animal cells.Human cells refer to the structural and fundamental unit of life in a human being.



It is done through various types of processes, such as gradient centrifugation, surface marker separation, fluorescence-activated cell sorting, and magnetic cell sorting.The product types include consumables and instruments.



It is used in various applications such as biomolecule isolation, cancer research, stem cell research, tissue regeneration, in vitro diagnostics, and therapeutics.



Increasing number of patients suffering from cancer is significantly contributing to the growth of the cell separation market going forward.Cancer refers to a severe disorder in which the cells of the body reproduce fast and uncontrollably, resulting in abnormal growth.



Cell separation is employed in cancer treatment to separate cancer tumor cells from regular cells in the body to examine and treat them. For instance, in September 2020, according to the report released by the National Cancer Institute, a US-based government agency that coordinates the National Cancer Program and is part of the National Institutes of Health, by 2040, the total number of new cancer cases per year is predicted to reach 29.5 million, with 16.4 million cancer-related deaths. Furthermore, an estimated 16,850 children and adolescents aged 0 to 19 were diagnosed with cancer in 2020, with 1,730 dying as a result of the disease. Therefore, an increasing number of patients suffering from cancer will drive the cell separation market.



Technological advancements is the key trend gaining popularity in the cell separation market.Major companies are focusing on developing new cell separation technology to increase throughput and optimize processes, thus, to gain a competitive advantage in the market.



For instance, in September 2022, Akadeum Life Sciences, a US-based biotechnology company which develops buoyancy-based cell separation technology launched the Microbubble Leukopak Human T Cell Isolation Kit.This innovative research-only kit was created to provide scientists with a crucial solution to biological and lab workflow difficulties.



The device combines the distinct features of microbubbles with a Buoyancy Activated Cell Sorting (BACSTM) Separation Tube, which has the potential to revolutionize large-volume cell separation procedures. The Microbubble Leukopak Human T Cell Isolation Kit employs microbubble technology which allows scientists to process up to twice the number of leukopaks in one-third the time of typical procedures, increasing productivity and optimizing operations.



In July 2022, Bio-Techne Corporation, a US-based biotechnology company acquired Namocell Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition includes simple single-cell sorting and dispensing platforms and the deal will strengthen the offerings of Bio-Techne Corporation. Namocell Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company that provides single cell sorting and dispensing platforms to empower single cell research and therapeutics development.



The countries covered in the cell separation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cell separation market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cell separation market statistics, including cell separation industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cell separation market share, detailed cell separation market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cell separation industry. This cell separation market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

