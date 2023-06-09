New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pruritus Therapeutic Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466449/?utm_source=GNW

The global pruritus therapeutic market is expected to grow from $12.09 billion in 2022 to $13.10 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The pruritus therapeutic market is expected to reach $17.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The pruritus therapeutic market includes revenues earned by entities by treating pruritus conditions with medicines such as aloe vera, menthol and petroleum jelly.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Pruritus therapeutic refers to the treatment of pruritus which refer to the uncomfortable feeling that makes a person want to scratch. It can be caused by a variety of factors, which include contact with an allergen, dry skin, pregnancy, and the body’s reaction to a medicine.



North America was the largest region in the pruritus therapeutic market in 2022. The regions covered in pruritus therapeutic report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main pruritus therapeutic types are corticosteroids, antihistamines, local anesthetics, counterirritants, immunosuppressant, calcineurin inhibitors, and others.Corticosteroids refer to a kind of anti-inflammatory medication that closely matches the hormone cortisol, which the adrenal glands naturally generate.



The various disease types are atopic dermatitis or eczema, allergic contact dermatitis, urticaria, cutaneous t-cell, and others, that includes using application procedure with external use, oral, and injection. These are used by hospitals, clinics, and others.



The increasing incidences of skin disorders are significantly contributing to the growth of pruritus therapeutic.Skin conditions refer to dermatologic conditions or skin disorders such as acne, eczema, skin cancer, psoriasis, and vitiligo that affect the skin.



Pruritus therapeutics are used as a part of treatment for various skin diseases as most skin disorders have pruritus as a predominant symptom.For instance, according to World Cancer Research Fund International, a UK-based not-for-profit association related to cancer prevention, in 2020, there was 324,635 new Melanoma of skin cancer cases.



Additionally, in January 2023, according to the American Cancer Society, a US-based voluntary organization, In the United States, a projected 97,610 new melanomas cases will be diagnosed in 2023, with about 58,120 in men and 39,490 in women. Therefore, the increasing incidences of skin disorders will drive the pruritus therapeutic market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the pruritus therapeutic market.Major companies operating in the pruritus therapeutic market are focusing on developing innovative medications and treatments for pruritus and related conditions.



For instance, in August 2022, Maruho Co., Ltd. a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, launched the anti-IL-31 receptor, a humanized monoclonal antibody Mitchga Subcutaneous Injection 60 mg Syringes for the treatment of itching associated with atopic dermatitis. It is the first antibody drug that inhibits IL-31 signalling. IL-31 is a neuroimmune cytokine2 linked to pruritus and skin inflammation in the progression of atopic dermatitis3,4. The substance inhibits IL-31 binding to its receptor and inhibits itch and skin inflammation associated with atopic dermatitis.



In March 2023, Ipsen, a France-based biopharmaceutical company, acquired Albireo Pharma, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition adds promising therapies for uncommon cholestatic liver disorders in children and adults, novel pipeline prospects, and technical and financial strength to Ipsen’s portfolio. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a US-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, and pruritus diseases related drug development.



The countries covered in the pruritus therapeutic market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



