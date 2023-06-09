New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466448/?utm_source=GNW

The global pediatric nerublastoma treatment market is expected to grow from $1.52 billion in 2022 to $1.67 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market is expected to reach $2.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1%.



The pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing pediatric neuroblastoma treatment services such as stem cell therapy, supportive care and blood transfusions.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market also includes sales of pain management medications, chemotherapy drugs and immunotherapy agents which are used in providing pediatric neuroblastoma treatment services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Paediatric neuroblastoma treatment refers to a kind of treatment for cancer or a tumor that affects the nervous system in children. Neuroblastoma is typically treated with a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy.



North America was the largest region in the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market in 2022. The regions covered in pediatric neuroblastoma treatment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of pediatric neuroblastoma treatments are immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and others.Immunotherapy is a form of medical treatment that uses the immune system’s power to fight disease.



It is used to treat several risk groups, such as low risk, intermediate risk, and high risk, and is used by various end users including hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.



The rising number of new cases of pediatric neuroblastoma is expected to propel the growth of the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market going forward.The rising prevalence of neuroblastoma is increasing the demand for pediatric neuroblastoma treatment alternatives.



As a result, pharmaceutical corporations and other stakeholders have boosted their investment in research and development, promoting innovation in the industry.Furthermore, the availability of new diagnostic technology and screening procedures has resulted in earlier neuroblastoma discovery, allowing for earlier treatments and better outcomes.



For instance, in March 2023, according to an article published by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), a US-based organization for oncology professionals and physicians, neuroblastoma affects approximately 700 to 800 youngsters in the United States each year. In the United States, neuroblastoma accounts for 6% of all childhood malignancies. Neuroblastoma affects around 90% of children under the age of five. Therefore, the rising number of new cases of pediatric neuroblastoma is driving the growth of the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market.



Research and development are the key trend gaining popularity in the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market.Major companies operating in the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market are focusing on advance research and development to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2020, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, an Australia-based radiopharmaceutical company, announced that the 67Cu-SARTATETM trial for pediatric patients with neuroblastoma has begun at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) in New York City.The 67Cu-SARTATETM trial is a Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) trial for children with high-risk neuroblastoma.



MSK is conducting a multi-center, dose-escalation, open-label, non-randomized Phase 1/2a theranostic clinical investigation.



In March 2022, Recordati S.p.A., an Italy-based pharmaceutical group, acquired EUSA Pharma (UK) Ltd. for $824.28 million. The acquisition is expected to offer Recordati a broader portfolio of pharmaceuticals for rare diseases. EUSA Pharma (UK) Ltd. is a UK-based specialty pharmaceutical company that deals in pediatric neuroblastoma treatment.



The countries covered in the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products



The pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market statistics, including pediatric neuroblastoma treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market share, detailed pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment industry. This pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

