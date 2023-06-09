New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Imaging Reagents Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466441/?utm_source=GNW

The global medical imaging reagents market is expected to grow from $13.04 billion in 2022 to $14.06 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The medical imaging reagents market is expected to reach $18.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The medical imaging reagents market consists of sales of fluorescent visualizing reagents, supermolecules, and magnetic resonance imaging reagents.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Medical imaging reagents refer to the substances that are used by medical practitioners and researchers to enhance the visibility of the structures and organs to identify new development and diagnose or treat disease. It is used to visualise structures or organs, allowing clinicians to better diagnose and identify diseases.



North America was the largest region in the medical imaging reagents market in 2022. The regions covered in medical imaging reagents report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main classes of medical imaging reagents are contrast reagents, optical reagents, and nuclear reagents.Contrast agents refer to substances that enhance the radiodensity and increase the contrast of structures or fluids in medical imaging by altering the way that electromagnetic radiation or ultrasound waves pass through the body.



The various types of technology involves are nanoparticles, fluorescent dyes, radiopharmaceuticals, fluorescent proteins, and quantum dots, that involve various modes such as X-ray, CT scan, ultrasound, and MRI scan. These are used for several applications, such as neurological disorder, cardiovascular disorder, cancer, gastrointestinal disorder, musculoskeletal disorder, nephrological disorder, and others, and are used by various end-users, including biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, and diagnostic labs.



The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the medical imaging reagents market going forward.Chronic diseases refer to conditions that last one year or longer and require continuous medical attention, which may worsen over time.



Chronic diseases require medical imaging reagents to diagnose and detect diseases by visualizing organs and affected structures. For instance, in 2022, according to the American Cancer Society, a US-based voluntary organization, the number of new cancer cases and fatalities expected was estimated to be 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,360 cancer deaths in the United States. Furthermore, in December 2021, according to the IDF Diabetes Atlas Tenth Edition 2021 report published by the International Diabetes Federation, a Belgium-based umbrella organization of national diabetes associations, 537 million persons (20–79 years old) were estimated to have diabetes in 2021. By 2030, there will be 643 million diabetics worldwide, and by 2045, there will be 783 million. The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the medical imaging reagents market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the medical imaging reagents market.Major companies operating in the medical imaging reagents market are focused on developing new solutions to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2020, Sony Corporation, a Japan-based conglomerate corporation, launched KIRAVIA Dyes™, an innovative new fluorescent dyes for use in reagents for a wide range of life science applications.They additionally aid in imaging programs such as microscopy.



This polymer structure is intended to boost brightness by minimizing the quenching impact between adjacent dyes on the backbone.More colors are added to the backbone to make brighter polymers.



It enables higher brightness reagents for the life science segment, such as immunology and regenerative medicine, and is utilized in the life sciences sectors to explore the qualities of tissues and cells.



In September 2021, PerkinElmer Inc., a US-based provider of detection and imaging technologies, acquired Bio Legend for $5.25 billion. Through this acquisition, PerkinElmer expands its life science franchise into cytometry, proteogenomic, multiplex assays, recombinant proteins, magnetic cell separation, and bioprocessing. Bio Legend is a US-based developer of reagents supporting microscopy-based imaging of cells and tissue samples.



The countries covered in the medical imaging reagents market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



