Cancer Profiling Global Market Report 2023

The global cancer profiling market is expected to grow from $10.59 billion in 2022 to $11.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cancer profiling market is expected to reach $18.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.3%.



The cancer profiling market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing services such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, hormonal therapy, and immunotherapy services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Cancer profiling also includes sales of diagnostic tests, spectrometers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Cancer profiling refers to a diagnostic procedure that is conducted to analyze the genetic information of tumor cells in the body. It provides information about certain molecular or genetic changes in a tumor, such as gene mutations or other changes in tumor DNA.



North America was the largest region in the cancer profiling market in 2022. The regions covered in cancer profiling report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main technologies involved in cancer profiling are immunoassays, PCR (polymerized chain reaction), NGS (next-generation sequencing), microarrays, and in-situ hybridization.Immunoassays refer to laboratory tests that measure the concentration of a specific protein or other biomolecules in blood or urine sample.



The genomic biomarkers and protein biomarkers are used for profiling various cancers including breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma cancer, and others for research applications, clinical applications, screening, diagnostics, prognostics, and others.



The increasing incidence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the cancer profiling market going forward.Incidence of cancer refers to the number of new cancer cases in a specific population for a given period.



The increased incidence of cancer caused due to urbanization, a growing aging population, changing lifestyles, and environmental and genetic factors.Cancer profiling aids in the identification of specific molecular or genetic changes in a tumor, such as gene mutations or other changes in tumor DNA, which is helpful in the cancer treatment cycle.



For instance, in 2020, according to the national cancer registry report released by the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR), an India-based institution, cancer cases in men are estimated to be 763,575 in 2025, while among women, the cancer cases are estimated to be 806,218 in 2025 which is significantly higher than the current cases of cancer. Additionally, in 2022, according to the American Cancer Society, a US-based voluntary organization, the number of new cancer cases and fatalities expected was estimated to be 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,360 cancer deaths in the United States. Therefore, the increasing incidence of cancer is driving the growth of the cancer profiling market.



Technological advancement has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the cancer profiling market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2021, Roche, a Switzerland-based multinational healthcare company, launched AVENIO Edge System to advance next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies.The new AVENIO Edge System is an entirely automated solution for the sample preparation workflow, from DNA sample input to the output of sequencing-ready libraries.



It enables more thorough testing with consistent and high-quality results in the future for precision medicine. It is a pre-analytical platform for sequencing library preparation, target enrichment, and quantification stages that provide integrated, end-to-end control and consistent, high-quality findings.



In August 2021, Illumina, a US-based, DNA sequencing and genomic analysis company, acquired GRAIL for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is expected to accelerate patient access to life-saving multi-cancer early-detection tests, and it will potentially save countless lives by enabling earlier cancer diagnosis and treatment.



GRAIL is a US-based healthcare company that specializes in developing early cancer detection tests.



