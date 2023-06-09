EssilorLuxottica: Result of the payment of dividends in shares and record of the corresponding capital increase

English French Italian

Result of the payment of dividends in shares and record of the corresponding capital increase

Charenton-le-Pont, France (June 9, 2023 – 4:30 pm CET) – The Annual General Meeting of EssilorLuxottica has decided to grant to the shareholders the option to receive their dividend in shares. The price for newly issued shares for the payment of the dividend has been set at Euro 160.91 per share. This price corresponds to 90% of the average of the opening prices quoted on Euronext Paris over the twenty trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting less the final dividend to be distributed for the financial year ended on December 31, 2022, this total being rounded up to the next Euro cent.

The period to opt for payment of the dividend in newly issued shares was open from May 24, 2023, up to, and including, June 7, 2023. At the end of the option period, 294,375,414 rights were exercised in favor of the 2022 dividend payment in shares.

For the purposes of the dividend payment in shares, 5,909,082 new shares will be issued, representing 1.32% of EssilorLuxottica’s share capital on the basis of the share capital as of May 31, 2023. The settlement and delivery of the shares as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Paris will occur on Tuesday June 13, 2023. The new ordinary shares allocated in payment will confer the same rights as the existing shares and carry current dividend rights conferring the right to any distribution paid out as from the date of their issuance.

The total cash dividend to be paid to the shareholders who did not choose the share option amounts to Euro 487,358,882.69 and will also be paid on June 13, 2023.

To see the monthly disclosure of share capital and voting rights as of May 31, 2023, please click here and go to the Monthly Disclosures of Share Capital and Voting Rights section.

