Patient Positioning Systems Global Market Report 2023

The global patient positioning systems market is expected to grow from $1.24 billion in 2022 to $1.30 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The patient positioning systems market is expected to reach $1.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.



The patient positioning system market consists of the sale of pediatric immobilizers, scancoat, chest and hip positioners.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Patient positioning systems are devices that are used to situate or immobilize patients during procedures such as surgery and imaging to obtain better images. Its primary function is to protect the physical health and safety of patients before, during, and after the procedure.



North America was the largest region in the patient positioning systems market in 2022. The regions covered in patient positioning system report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main patient positioning systems product types are tables, surgical tables, radiolucent imaging tables, examination tables, and others.A table is a piece of flat-top furniture designed to help medical practitioners place patients correctly without having to lift or exert much effort to provide precise placement for scans, surgeries, and other procedures.



These are applied to surgery, diagnostics, and others, which are used by hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic laboratories, and others.



Growth in the number of surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the patient positioning systems market going forward.Surgery refers to an invasive procedure where tissues are cut or destroyed to structurally alter or repair the human body.



Patient positioning systems are used in a variety of surgeries, including orthopaedics, cardiology, and others, to ensure that the patient is in the best possible position for the procedure. For instance, according to the American Joint Replacement Registry’s 2022 Annual Report, released on November 2022, hip and knee arthroplasty cases in the US reached around 2.8 million in 2022, an increase of 14% from 2021. Therefore, growth in the number of surgeries drives the growth of the patient positioning systems market.



Robotic patient positioning systems are a key trend gaining popularity in the patient positioning systems market.Major companies in the patient positioning systems sector are focused on developing robotic patient positioning systems to decrease the burden and improve patient outcomes.



For instance, in 2021, Brainlab, a German-based medical device company, launched Loop-X, a mobile imaging robot.It is uniquely designed with flexible patient positioning and non-isocentric imaging, which helps to reduce the amount of radiation and increases its use in various indications.



This mobile imaging robot can be operated remotely using a touchscreen tablet. Loop-X was developed in close collaboration between Brainlab and partner medPhoton located in Salzburg, Austria.



In December 2021, Baxter International Inc., a USA-based healthcare company offering various healthcare products, acquired Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for $10.5 billion. Through this acquisition, Baxter plans to use its commercial and service infrastructure to extend Hillrom’s products into new international markets. It also intends to accelerate its innovation in new areas to boost workflow efficiencies and enhance patient outcomes. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. is a USA medtech company offering patient positioning systems.



The countries covered in the patient positioning system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The patient positioning systems market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides patient positioning systems market statistics, including patient positioning systems industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a patient positioning systems market share, detailed patient positioning systems market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the patient positioning systems industry. This patient positioning systems market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

