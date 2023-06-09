New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Online Dermatology Consultation Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466429/?utm_source=GNW

), DOCTENA, Babylon, Doctolib, Lagnosis, Apollo TeleHealth, Doxy.me Inc., iCliniq, and CureSkin.



The global online dermatology consultation market is expected to grow from $3.14 billion in 2022 to $3.65 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The online dermatology consultation market is expected to reach $6.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.6%.



The online dermatology consultation market includes revenues earned by entities by providing dermatology consultation services such as online dermatology care and treatment, dermatology consultations, treatment plan and prescriptions.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Online dermatology consultation refers to a virtual or remote medical consultation with a dermatologist, conducted through an online platform or telecommunication technology. It allows individuals to seek dermatological advice, diagnosis, and treatment recommendations from a qualified dermatologist without physically visiting a clinic or hospital.



North America was the largest region in the online dermatology consultation market in 2022. The regions covered in online dermatology consultation report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main modality types of online dermatology consultation are store-and-forward (asynchronous), real-time (synchronous), and others.Store-and-forward (Asynchronous) refers to a method of transmitting data or information where the sender and receiver do not need to be present or active at the same time.



These are used in various applications such as skin care, hair loss, a sign of aging, others, and are used by healthcare facilities, homecare, and others.



The growing rates of skin conditions are expected to propel the growth of the online dermatology consultation market going forward.Skin conditions refer to dermatologic conditions or skin disorders such as acne, eczema, skin cancer, psoriasis, and vitiligo that affect the skin.



Online dermatology consultation, known as tele dermatology, allows patients to consult with dermatologists virtually using telecommunication technologies and provides efficient, convenient, and cost-effective diagnosis and treatment.For instance, according to World Cancer Research Fund International, a UK-based not-for-profit association related to cancer prevention, in 2020, there was 324,635 new Melanoma of skin cancer cases.



Additionally, in January 2023, according to the American Cancer Society, a US-based voluntary organization, In the United States, a projected 97,610 new melanomas cases will be diagnosed in 2023, with about 58,120 in men and 39,490 in women. Therefore, the rise in the growth rates of skin conditions is driving the growth of the online dermatology consultation market.



Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the online dermatology consultation market.Companies operating in the online dermatology consultation market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2022, Oro Health Technology, a Canada-based telemedicine technology company partnered with MCI Onehealth Inc., a Canada-based healthcare technology company, and launched the new ‘MCI Dermatology Connect platform, a technological platform in Ontario. This platform is compatible with HIPAA norms thus providing reliable and highly secure medical processes. This is created using Orio Health’s AI technology and does not require an appointment between the patient and the doctor reducing waiting time for the patients.



In April 2021, Evernorth Health, Inc., a US-based healthcare services provider acquired MDLIVE Group for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, both companies aim to accelerate virtual care delivery in a well-optimized way to the clients and customers. This acquisition aligns with the company’s goal to provide more convenient access to care and better health outcomes. MDLIVE is a US-based leading provider of virtual dermatology healthcare services.



The countries covered in the online dermatology consultation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The online dermatology consultation market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides online dermatology consultation market statistics, including online dermatology consultation industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an online dermatology consultation market share, detailed online dermatology consultation market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the online dermatology consultation industry. This online dermatology consultation market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466429/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________