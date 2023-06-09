Zero Liquid Discharge System Market to Reach $11.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Zero Liquid Discharge System Market by System Type (Conventional ZLD systems, Hybrid ZLD systems), Process Type (Pretreatment, Evaporation and Crystallization), and End User (Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverages, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the zero liquid discharge system market was valued at $6.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $11.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime Determinants of Growth-

The zero liquid discharge system market is growing due to several factors, including government rules for disposing of industrial waste, the growth of the textile industry, and the expansion of the food and beverage sector. However, high initial operating costs for ZLD systems can restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancements are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12593

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $6.1 Billion Market Size in 2032 $11.2 Billion CAGR 6.2% No. of Pages in Report 260 Segments covered System type, Process type, End User, and Region Drivers Government rules for disposing of industrial waste Growth of the textile industry The expansion of the food and beverage sector Opportunities Advancements in technology Restraints High initial investment and operating cost

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the zero liquid discharge systems market during the first half of 2020, owing to the temporary closure of manufacturing facilities, which caused disruption in the supply chain. Import-export restrictions and delays in raw materials also put pressure on industry.

However, the recovery of the manufacturing industry in emerging countries in the Asia-Pacific region has fueled the growth of the zero liquid discharge systems industry post-pandemic.

Buy This Research Report (260 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5ae254bdffab05903d5e7dc1eda5876c

The conventional ZLD systems segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on system type, the conventional ZLD systems segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the zero liquid discharge systems market revenue, and it is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the cost-effectiveness of conventional ZLD systems. However, the hybrid ZLD systems segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its high wastewater treatment capabilities.

The evaporation and crystallization segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on process type, the evaporation and crystallization segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-thirds of the zero liquid discharge systems market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to the reduction of the negative environmental impact of industrial wastewater. On the other hand, the pretreatment segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032. The growth is attributed to the ability to significantly increase the reuse of industrial wastewater.

Europe garnered the major share in 2022-

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around one-third of the zero liquid discharge systems market revenue, owing to strict government regulation regarding the treatment and disposal of industrial wastewater. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032. The government's initiatives to boost manufacturing positively influence the growth of the zero liquid discharge systems market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12593

Leading Market Players-

Aquarion AG

Aquatech International LLC.

Condorchem Envitech

SafBon Water Technology

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

H2O GmbH

Oasys Water, Inc.

Praj Industries Ltd.

Veolia

Lenntech B.V.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the zero liquid discharge systems market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Pipeline Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Pipeline & Process Service Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Pipeline Network Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Ultrasonic Pipeline Monitoring System Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



