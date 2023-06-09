New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sugar Toppings Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466715/?utm_source=GNW

, R.Torre & Company Inc., Sudzucker AG, Coansa SA Industries & Comercio, Paulaur Corporation, British Sugar PLC., Tereos International, Mitr Phol Group, Watson Incorporated, Quaker Oats Company, Regal Food Products Group PLC., Girardelli Chocolate Company, CK Products LLC, Quaker Oats Company, and Regal Food Products Group Plc.



The global sugar toppings market is expected to grow from $14.17 billion in 2022 to $15.44 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The sugar toppings market is expected to grow to $21.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.



The sugar toppings market consists of sales of granulated sugar, confectioners’ sugar, fruit sugar, baker’s special sugar, superfine sugar, cane sugar, coarse sugar, and sanding sugar.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Sugar toppings refer to carbohydrates used in food to induce sweetness.These are made of finely crushed and grained sugar in the form of a powder that is used for garnishes.



It is constantly enhanced with various components, including seasoning, butter, cream cheese, and egg whites, and utilized in a variety of cakes, chewing gum, sugar confectionery, and chocolates.



Europe was the largest region in the sugar toppings market in 2022. The regions covered in the sugar toppings market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of sugar toppings are dry and wet sugars.Dry sugar is simply pounded into a fine powder and sifted to get powdered sugar.



These are organic, conventional in nature, and used for various applications such as bakery, confectionery, dairy, ready-to-eat snacks, convenience food, and packaged food distributed by various channels including retail markets, groceries, industrial, and food services.



Increasing demand for baked goods is expected to propel the growth of the sugar toppings market going forward.Baked goods refer to a product made from a dough or batter that is baked.



Sugar toppings are used to flavor and brighten baked foods such as cakes, cookies, and desserts. For instance, according to the government of Canada, the body responsible for the federal administration of Canada, the retail sales of baked goods are anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2022 to 2026, reaching US$75.8 billion in 2026. Therefore, the increasing demand for baked goods is driving the sugar toppings market.



Product innovation is a key trend in the sugar toppings market.Major companies operating in the sugar toppings sector are focused on developing new products to meet customer demand.



For instance, in October 2021, Conagra Brands, Inc., a US-based consumer packaged goods holding company, launched Reddi-whip Zero Sugar Whipped Topping. The uniqueness of the product includes a keto-friendly whipped topping made with real cream with zero grams of sugar, zero carbs, and 15 calories per serving and gluten-free product.



In May 2021, Cargill, a US-based company that primarily deals in food and agribusiness, acquired Leman Decoration group for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition greatly expands Cargill’s decorating options, allowing the cocoa and chocolate division of the corporation to better serve upscale consumers in Europe and other parts of the world.



Leman Decoration Group is a Belgium-based company that manufactures inspiring cake decorations in chocolate, sugar, and marzipan.



The countries covered in the sugar toppings market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The sugar toppings market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides sugar toppings market statistics, including sugar toppings industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a sugar toppings market share, detailed sugar toppings market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the sugar toppings industry. This sugar toppings market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466715/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________