Specialty Fats And Oils Global Market Report 2023

The global specialty fats and oils market is expected to grow from $10.75 billion in 2022 to $11.70 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The specialty fats and oils market is expected to grow to $16.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7%.



Specialty oils and fats consist of sales of edible oils, palm oil, olive oil, and peanut oil.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Speciality oils and fats refer to the oils that are derived from various natural sources, such as coconuts, sunflower, soybeans, rapeseed, palm, and other sources, such as peanut and olive oil.



North America was the largest region in the specialty fats and oils market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the specialty fats and oils market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of specialty fats and oils are specialty oil and specialty fat. Specialty oil refers to oils other than commodity oils with special dietary or functional homes. The various forms include a solid, semi-solid, and liquid that is used by confectionery, bakery, dairy, cosmetics, and other applications



Increasing consumption of packaged food is expected to boost the growth of the speciality fats and oils market.Packaged food refers to food with its entire floor blanketed to save from the direct touch of the food with the environment, with the aid of permeable or impermeable wrapping.



Consumers prefer for low-fat food with healthier options and ready-to-eat packed food as they are easily available, tasty, and healthy, specialty oils and fats that are used in packed food have nutritional values along with functional benefits, as a result, increasing consumption of packaged food increases the demand for the speciality fats and oils market. For instance, in 2021, according to Canada.ca, a Canada-based official website of the Canadian government given the statement that South Korea was one of the largest global importers of packaged agri-food and seafood products with US$21.3 billion in 2021 and Canada was South Korea’s ninth-largest supplier with US$678.2 million with a growth rate of 11.9% (2017-2021). Further, the retail income of packaged food in South Korea was US$35.3 billion in 2021. The top packaged food categories responsible for increased retail income include blanketed rice, pasta and noodles, dairy, processed meat, and seafood. Therefore, Increasing consumption of packaged foods drives the speciality fats and oils market.



Product innovations are a key trend in gaining popularity in the speciality oils and food market.Major companies operating in the speciality oils and food market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2020, Bunge Loders Croklaan, a Netherlands-based company operating in speciality fats and oils launched Sweetolin, a patent-pending total fat system. This is the unique total fat system solution that provides guilt-free indulgence with up to 50% less sugar that is applied in confectionery coatings and fillings applications.



In August 2022, Alfa Laval, a Sweden-based company operating in speciality fats and oils, acquired Desmet Ballestra Group for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Alfa Laval strengthened its position in edible oils with expanding innovations within food, feed and biofuels.



Desmet Ballestra Group is a US-based company manufacturing speciality fats and oils.



The countries covered in the Specialty Fats & Oils market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The specialty fats and oils market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides specialty fats and oils market statistics, including specialty fats and oils industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a specialty fats and oils market share, detailed specialty fats and oils market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the specialty fats and oils industry. This specialty fats and oils market research report deliver a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

