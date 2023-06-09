New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Machine Vision Camera Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466713/?utm_source=GNW

, China Daheng Group Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd., and Keyence Corporation.



The global industrial machine vision camera market is expected to grow from $2.30 billion in 2022 to $2.47 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The industrial machine vision camera market is expected to reach $3.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.



The industrial machine vision camera market consists of sales of 3D scan cameras, time-of-flight cameras, and short-wave infrared (SWIR) cameras.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



An industrial machine vision camera is a specialized type of camera designed to capture images or videos for use in automated manufacturing and inspection processes. These cameras are typically used in capturing and processing images during manufacturing activities.



North America was the largest region in the industrial machine vision camera market in 2022. The regions covered in industrial machine vision camera report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main industrial machine vision camera product types are line scan camera, and area scan camera.Line scan camera refers to a type of digital camera used for capturing images of moving objects.



The various components are hardware, and software applied in manufacturing, medical and life sciences, security and surveillance, intelligent transportation system, and others.



The surge in the adoption of industrial robots is expected to propel the growth of the industrial machine vision camera market going forward.Industrial robots refer to a mechanical device that has been designed to automatically carry out production-related duties in industrial settings.



An industrial machine vision camera is used in industrial robots to allow them to adjust to environmental obstacles and provide productive benefits.For instance, in October 2021, according to the International Federation of Robotics, a Germany-based non-profit organization, global robotic sales have increased by 10%.



In 2021, there were 3 million industrial robots installed and operational in industries around the world.In 2021, the global installation of industrial robots is expected to increase by 13% to 435,000 units.



Therefore, the surge in the adoption of industrial robots is driving the growth of the industrial machine vision camera market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the industrial machine vision camera market.Companies operating in the industrial machine vision camera market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2022, Nikon Corporation, a Japan-based consumer and professional digital camera manufacturer launched ‘LuFact’ a new ultra-compact machine vision camera.The LuFact camera is designed in such a way that it has a separate camera head that captures interface conversion units and process images.



It is uniquely designed with image processing technology and it can reduce heating in the existing machinery as well as the production line by installing the camera head and I/F conversion unit separately.



In July 2022, TKH Group N.V., a Netherlands-based leading technology company acquired Nerian Vision GmbH for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enriches TKH Group N. V’s vision portfolio by increasing 3D capabilities. With this acquisition, both companies aim to expand their capabilities in both non-industrial and industrial applications. Nerian Vision GmbH is a German-based manufacturer of high-speed stereo machine vision cameras.



The countries covered in the industrial machine vision camera market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The industrial machine vision camera market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides industrial machine vision camera market statistics, including industrial machine vision camera industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a industrial machine vision camera market share, detailed industrial machine vision camera market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the industrial machine vision camera industry. This industrial machine vision camera market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466713/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________