Building and Construction Glass Global Market Report 2023

The global building and construction glass market is expected to grow from $96.01 billion in 2022 to $105.07 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The building and construction glass market is expected to reach $144.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.



The building and construction glass market consists of the sale of laminated glass, tempered glass, insulating glass, and shatterproof glass.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Building and construction glass refers to glass products made especially for construction and building material. It is used for building traditional windows as well as delicate-looking fenestrations on facades.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the building and construction glass market in 2022. The regions covered in building and construction glass report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main building and construction glass types are low-e glass, and special glass.Low-E glass refers to glass that has a transparent, microscopic-thin coating to reflect UV rays and infrared light.



The various manufacturing processes are float glass process, and rolled or sheet process with various chemical composition that are soda-lime, potash-lime, and potash-lead. These are applied in residential, and non-residential purposes.



The development of green buildings is significantly contributing to the growth of the building and construction glass market going forward.Green building involves designing, constructing, and operating buildings in an environmentally responsible and resource-efficient manner, with a focus on using sustainable materials and resources, reducing energy and water usage, improving indoor air quality, and minimizing waste and pollution.



Building and construction glass plays a significant role in green buildings by providing energy-efficient solutions that help reduce energy consumption and costs. For instance, in October 2022, according to an article published by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), a US-based non-profit organization that promotes sustainability in building design, construction, and operation, between 2017 and 2021, over 36,835 projects totaling 4.63 billion gross square feet received LEED certification. Over 5,000 new projects were certified in the first three quarters of 2022. The United States and Canada have the highest concentration of LEED-certified projects (74%), followed by East Asia (9%), and Europe (6%). Therefore, the development of green buildings will drive the building and construction glass market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the building and construction glass market.Major companies operating in the building and construction glass market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in February 2021, Vitro Architectural Glass, a Mexico-based glass manufacturing company, launched Solarban R77 a new low-emissivity (low-e) glass that provides both solar control and a pleasing silver-blue aesthetic. The glass has a magnetron-sputtered vacuum deposition coating and provides a solar heat gain coefficient of 0.25 and visible light transmittance of 47% in a clear 1-inch insulating glass unit. This product is designed to offer a pleasing appearance while satisfying increasingly strict building code mandates.



In February 2023, Modular Group Investments Ltd (MGI), a UK-based modular construction company acquired Oakland Glass Ltd for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Modular Group Investments Ltd (MGI) focuses on diversifying its product portfolio and strengthening customer relationships by offering more products and services in the construction market.



Oakland Glass Ltd is a Uk-based glass manufacturing company that specializes in insulated glass, toughened glass, and laminated glass.



The countries covered in the building and construction glass market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



