Transport Cases & Boxes Global Market Report 2023

The global transport cases & boxes market is expected to grow from $1.57 billion in 2022 to $1.65 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The transport cases & boxes market is expected to reach $1.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.1%.



The transport cases and boxes market consists of sales of boxes, barrels, containers, and crates.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Transport cases and boxes refer to protective tools strong enough to withstand handling, storage, and shipping. It protect and transport critical equipment or components, such as sensors and communication systems safely.



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in transport cases and boxes report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main transport cases and boxes material types are plastic, polyethylene, polystyrene, polyethylene terephthalate (pet), polyamide, polypropylene, metal, aluminum, steel, leather, and others.Plastic refers to a synthetic or semi-synthetic substance that can be molded when soft and shaped into a solid shape.



Plastic is made from oil through a chemical process.The various water proof features are water proof, and non-waterproof.



The various applications are medical equipment, communication equipment, photography and music equipment, automotive and mechanical parts and mechanical parts, chemicals, electronics and semiconductor components, military equipment, and other applications.



Rising global trade is expected to propel the growth of the transport cases and boxes market going forward.Global trade refers to the buying and selling of products and services by businesses abroad.



Due to the proliferation of free trade agreements between countries and reduced tariffs and other barriers to trade the global trade is rising.The transports cases and boxes are essential tools for protecting goods during transportation and storage in global trade in shipping, storage, and organizing products and devices.



For Instance, in December 2022, according to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization within the United Nations Secretariat, the value of global trade is projected to reach a record $32 trillion in 2022, trade in the goods increased by 10% to reach $25 trillion and services increased by 15% to reach $7 trillion in 2022. Therefore, the rising global trade is driving the growth of transport cases and boxes.



Product Innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the transport cases and boxes market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to strengthen their position.



Lightweight and durable materials reduce the weight and size of shipments to save shipping costs and are profitable for businesses in the long term.For instance, in April 2022, Tower Cold Chain, a UK-based manufacturer of shipment containers, launched a robust lightweight handleable solution – KTEvolution, a container for pharmaceutical transport.



It is a robust, reliable, and reusable cold chain solution that can be readily carried by one or two individuals and was created in response to customer demands. It provides 120+ hour thermal insulation without external power nor human intervention during transit and will be launched in 26-liter and 57-liter options.



In January 2022, Platinum Equity Advisors LLC, a US-based private equity investment firm acquired Pelican Products Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Pelican’s robust collection of products and services and maximize the customer reach. Pelican Products Inc is a US-based manufacturer of temperature-controlled packaging and protective cases for transportation.



The countries covered in the transport cases and boxes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The transport cases & boxes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides transport cases & boxes market statistics, including transport cases & boxes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a transport cases & boxes market share, detailed transport cases & boxes market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the transport cases & boxes industry. This transport cases & boxes market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

