Nanterre, 9 June 2023

VINCI wins the Club des Trente Best Financial Transaction of the Year award

for the acquisition of Cobra IS

The Club des Trente has named VINCI as the winner of its Best Financial Transaction of the Year award for the acquisition of Cobra IS.

Through this award, the Club des Trente has recognised the strategic move made by VINCI and the quality execution of a deal worth almost €5 billion.

This key transaction, finalised in late 2021, supports the VINCI Group’s ambition of becoming a world leader in energy engineering, work and services and accelerating its development in the renewable energy sector.

Founded in 1973, the Club des Trente is a group that brings together high-ranking executives who hold or have held financial positions at leading French companies, providing them with a platform to exercise their voice and influence. Through its award, the Club des Trente demonstrates that finance and financial markets can support industrial strategies that are ambitious and compatible with sustainable development goals. The award honours innovative transactions that best illustrate these two considerations while creating lasting shareholder value. It is therefore one of the most sought-after accolades among companies and their financial and legal advisors.

