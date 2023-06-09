New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sulfur Fertilizers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466708/?utm_source=GNW

The global sulfur fertilizer market is expected to grow from $4.52 billion in 2022 to $4.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The sulfur fertilizer market is expected to reach $5.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.17%.



The sulfur fertilizers market consists of sales of ammonium sulfate (AS), single superphosphate (SSP), potassium sulfate, and potassium and magnesium sulfate.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Sulfur fertilizers are organic or synthetic ingredients that are put into the soil or plants to boost growth and production by delivering critical plant nutrients. It is used for increasing agricultural output, supply extra nutrients to plants, and boost plant development by increasing soil fertility or replacing chemical components removed from the soil by previous crops.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the Sulfur Fertilizers market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in sulfur fertilizers report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of sulfur fertilizers products are sulfate fertilizer, elemental sulfur fertilizer, liquid sulfur fertilizer, and others.Suplhate fertilizers are fertilizers that contain suplhates and most of the sulphate fertiliser added to soils comes from fertilisers containing sulphates.



They are for various crop types, including cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, turf and ornamentals, and others, and they are used in open field cultivation and controlled-environment agriculture. It is available in different forms, such as dry form and liquid form, and is used in various applications such as soil, foliar, and fertigations.



The growing demand for food is expected to propel the growth of the sulfur fertilizer market going forward.Food refers to a substance that can provide protein, carbohydrate, fat, and other nutrients that are used in the body of an organism and are essential for its proper growth.



In a agricultural field, for numerous plant growth processes, such as nitrogen metabolism, enzyme activity, protein and oil synthesis, depend on sulfur fertilizers are used to increase the agricultural output which can meet the rising demand for food around the globe.For instance, in July 2022, according to an article by the Food and Agriculture Organization, an Italy-based organization of the United Nations, there were around 828 million people globally affected by hunger in 2021, which is an increase of 46 million people compared to 2020.



Furthermore, in February 2022, according to a report published by the World Food Programme, an Italy-based organization of the United Nations that provides food assistance, around 345.2 million people are projected to be food insecure in 2023, which is double compared to 2020 and 200 million more compared to pre-pandemic levels. Also, more than 900,000 people around the globe are fighting the food crisis. Therefore, the growing demand for food will drive the sulfur fertilizer market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the sulfur fertilizers market going forward.Major companies operating in the sulfur fertilizers market are developing innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2020, Nutrien, a Canada-based fertilizer company launched Smart Nutrition MAP+MST fertilizer, an efficient approach for delivering sulfur and phosphate to fulfill crop demands and maximize yield just in time for the autumn application season.Sulfur Micronized Technology MST is a patented process in which the elemental sulfur source has been micronized to a particle size of 15 microns on average.



The smaller particle size allows for faster oxidation of elemental sulfur.



In September 2022, Nouryon, a Netherlands-based specialty chemicals company acquired ADOB Fertilizers for an undisclosed amount.This combination is an opportunity for ADOB to leverage a large global organization to advance to the next stage of global growth.



ADOB Fertilizers iis a Poland-based fertilizer manufacturing company offers single, oligo, and multi-nutrient fertilizers in liquid, crystalline, and microgranular formulations .



The countries covered in the sulfur fertilizers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The sulfur fertilizers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides sulfur fertilizers market statistics, including sulfur fertilizers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a sulfur fertilizers market share, detailed sulfur fertilizers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the sulfur fertilizers industry.

