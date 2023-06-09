English French

Paris, June 9, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM JUNE 5 TO 7, 2023



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from June 5 to 7, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/06/2023 FR0010451203 2 000 19,6375 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/06/2023 FR0010451203 30 980 19,6399 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/06/2023 FR0010451203 5 770 19,5213 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/06/2023 FR0010451203 14 811 19,5813 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/06/2023 FR0010451203 4 500 19,5574 CEUX

