DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

| Source: REXEL REXEL

Paris, FRANCE

        Paris, June 9, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM JUNE 5 TO 7, 2023

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from June 5 to 7, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6205/06/2023FR00104512032 000 19,6375XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6206/06/2023FR001045120330 980 19,6399XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6206/06/2023FR00104512035 770 19,5213CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6207/06/2023FR001045120314 811 19,5813XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6207/06/2023FR00104512034 500 19,5574CEUX

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

        

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares from june 5 to june 7, 2023