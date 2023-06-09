New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Colostrum Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466700/?utm_source=GNW

The global colostrum market is expected to grow from $1.68 billion in 2022 to $1.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The colostrum market is expected to reach $2.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.1%.



The colostrum market consists of sales of IgG (IgG1 and IgG2), IgA and IgM.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Colostrum is the nutrient-rich first milk produced by the mammary glands of mammals, including humans, right after the delivery of a newborn. It includes proteins, antibodies, and others that are used to improve immunity, and gut health and provides nutrition to infants.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the colostrum market in 2022. The regions covered in colostrum report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in the colostrum market are whole powder products, skimmed powder products, and specialty products.Whole powder colostrum refers to a food supplement created from cow and other animal milk during the first few days after birth.



It is processed and dried into a powdered form that can be used as a dietary supplement for humans.They are categorized into various forms, such as liquid, powder, and capsules, and are available from various sources, such as cow, buffalo, and bovine.



It is available in various forms, conventional and organic, and is used in various applications such as dietary supplements, animal feed, cosmetics, infant formula, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals.



The increasing consumer awareness and change in preference for consuming healthy food are expected to propel the growth of the colostrum market going forward.Consumers are becoming increasingly health and nutrition concerned, which is leading to an increase in demand for colostrum-enriched nutraceuticals.



Colostrum-enriched nutraceuticals provide macronutrients such as proteins, carbohydrates, oligosaccharides, fats, and others, and micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals, growth factors, and others to improve health.It also treats diseases such as diarrhea, inflammatory bowel disease, and others as it contains disease-fighting antibodies.



For instance, according to the 2022 Food and Health Survey, an online survey among 1,005 Americans ages 18 to 80 between March 23 and April 4, 2022 by International Food Information Council (IFIC), a US-based organization for food, beverage, and agricultural industries, almost three-quarters (73%) of Gen Z consumers (ages 18-24) say their generation is more concerned about the environmental effect of their diets than previous generations, followed closely by Millennials (71%).Further, Americans have a strong interest in becoming more health-conscious, with 52% following a specific diet or eating pattern in 2022, compared to the 39% in 2021.



Therefore, the increasing consumer awareness and change in preference for consuming healthy food are driving the growth of the colostrum market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the colostrum market.Major companies operating in the colostrum market are focused on developing innovation products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2022, Pantheryx Inc., a US-based health, nutrition, and biotechnology company that commercializes bovine colostrum products, introduced ColostrumOne extra strength, a new matrix-protected bovine colostrum for healthcare practitioners with higher immune protection than other colostrum products. In an in-vivo model of colitis, the researchers discovered that certain processing mechanisms shield bio-actives from acid and digesting enzymes, therefore preventing severe intestine damage and inflammation.



In May 2022, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc, an Ireland-based nutrition company that produces cheese, dairy ingredients, specialty non-dairy ingredients, and other products, acquired Sterling Technology Inc. for $60 million. This acquisition aims to expand the bioactive solutions portfolio of Glanbia Nutritionals Inc. to meet the demands of its clients and achieve its growth goals. Sterling Technology is a US-based developer of bioactive health and veterinary nutrition solutions derived from colostrum for people and animals.



The countries covered in the colostrum market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



