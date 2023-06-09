New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Microbiology Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466690/?utm_source=GNW

The global industrial microbiology market is expected to grow from $13.57 billion in 2022 to $14.51 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The industrial microbiology market is expected to reach $18.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The industrial microbiology market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing services such as production hygiene and final product testing, preservation system design and evaluation, testing and validation of disinfectants and treated articles, and efficacy data generation for product registration.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The industrial microbiology market also includes sales of slides, test tubes, petri dishes, solid and liquid growth mediums, inoculation loops, pipettes and tips, incubators, autoclaves, and laminar flow hoods, which are used in providing industrial microbiology services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Industrial microbiology can be defined as a branch of applied microbiology that deals with studying and using microorganisms. It makes use of microbes for producing products of different kinds.



North America was the largest region in the industrial microbiology market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in industrial microbiology report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of industrial microbiology include equipment and systems, reaction consumables, and laboratory supplies.Equipment and systems can be defined as a collection of various assemblies and components.



Industrial microbiology equipment and systems are used for the manufacture of various key substances such as vaccines, food products, enzymes, and other items. It includes tests which consists of sterility testing, microbial limits testing, bio-burden testing, water, and environmental testing, used in food and beverages, pharmaceutical biotechnology, agricultural, environmental, cosmetic, personal care, and others.



Increased R&D investment in pharmaceutical companies propels the growth of the industrial microbiology market going forward.R&D investment can be defined as the expenses undertaken by a company for developing, designing, and enhancing its offerings.



Increased R&D investment can boost innovation and productivity and help use microbiology to improve healthcare, nutrition, and the environment. For instance, according to a report published by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, a Belgium-based pharmaceuticals based trade association, in 2021, European health industries invested about €188.7 billion ($206 billion) in R&D in 2020, which accounted for 20.8% of total business R&D expenditure in the world. Further, in September 2022, according to UK Parliament published report, the government declared in March 2022 that it will increase R&D investment by £5 billion ($5.51 billion) to £20 billion (22.05 billion) per year by 2024/25. This investment will assist the government in meeting its goal of overall R&D investment (from all sectors) reaching 2.4% of GDP by 2027. Therefore, increased R&D investment in pharmaceutical companies will drive the growth of the industrial microbiology market.



Technological advancements are a key trend in the industrial microbiology market.Major market players are concentrating on introducing new and advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2022, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, a US-based medical technology company, launched the BD Kiestra IdentifA system.This uses MALDI-ToF and automated colony technology, which can automate microbiological bacterial identification testing preparation.



The lab technician utilizes BD Synapsys™ informatics to pick distinct bacterial colonies from a digital plate picture using the BD Kiestra™ IdentifA.The selected organisms are physically determined by sophisticated robotics, and the sample is prepared for specific identification testing.



The BD KiestraTM IdentifA may reduce the risk of human mistakes when preparing samples for bacterial identification by automating what are often time-consuming manual tasks, resulting in more accurate diagnoses for patients.



In November 2022, IDEXX, a US-based, provider of rapid microbiology testing services acquired Tecta-PDS for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition provides IDEXX with an innovative automated microbiology testing platform to provide safe and clean water worldwide.



Tecta-PDS is a US-based water safety testing company that operates in the industrial microbiology market.



The countries covered in the industrial microbiology market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The industrial microbiology market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides industrial microbiology market statistics, including the industrial microbiology industry’s global market size, regional shares, competitors with an industrial microbiology market share, detailed industrial microbiology market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the industrial microbiology industry. This industrial microbiology market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

