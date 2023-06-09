New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Remote Workplace Services Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466685/?utm_source=GNW

, Tech Mahindra Limited, and Fujitsu Limited.



The global remote workplace services market is expected to grow from $21.02 billion in 2022 to $25.88 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The remote workplace services market is expected to reach $58.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.8%.



The remote workplace services market includes revenues earned by entities by unified communication and collaboration, unified endpoint management, enterprise mobility management, managed services and professional services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Remote workplace services are a collection of technology-enabled services and technologies that enable employees to operate from locations other than typical office settings. This enhance productivity and save time and money.



North America was the largest region in the remote workplace services market in 2022. The regions covered in remote workplace services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main components of remote workplace services are solutions and services.Solution components of remote workplace services include unified communication and collaboration, unified endpoint management (UEM), and enterprise mobility management (EMM).



UEM merges the various facets of EMM suites and offers better management of a wider range of devices by extending EMM capabilities to laptops and desktops.UEM tools help enterprises make the quick move to remote work.



It is used by large enterprises and small and medium enterprises, with deployment through on-premises and cloud remote workplace services. It is used in telecommunication, banking, financial services, and insurance, IT and ITEs, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, government and public sectors, and others.



The improved initiatives and employee participation in remote working are expected to propel the growth of the remote workplace services market.Improved initiatives for remote working refer to the operational structure, where the employers keep communication open, make recognition public, introduce mentors, and ensure that remote working is productive and cost-effective.



Employee participation refers to engaging with the team and project by connecting through technology, fostering social interaction, recognizing smart objectives, and striving to continue the company’s growth by working remotely.Improved initiatives and employee participation can play a critical role in the growth of remote workplace services.



For instance, in 2022, according to Upwork Global Inc., a US-based freelancing platform, 36.2 million workers, or 22% of Americans, are estimated to be working remotely in 2025. Also, in 2022, according to the study conducted by AT&T Inc., a US-based telecommunications holding company, the hybrid model (office + remote) workplace is expected to grow from 42% in 2021 to 81% in 2024. Thus, improved initiatives and employee participation drive the remote workplace services market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the remote workplace services market.Companies operating in the remote workplace services market are adopting new technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2021, Microsoft Corporation, a US-based technology company, launched the Microsoft Viva platform for remote work.Microsoft Viva is a platform designed for improving remote work.



It integrates into Microsoft Teams and works as the intranet, collecting essential parts of a business into a central location. Microsoft is splitting Viva up into four specific modules such as insights, connections, topics, and learning.



In August 2022, HP Inc., a US-based information technology company, acquired Poly for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, HP will be better able to innovate and grow in its two main growth sectors, workforce solutions and peripherals. Poly is a US-based company that provides workplace collaboration solutions.



The countries covered in the remote workplace services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The remote workplace services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides remote workplace services market statistics, including remote workplace services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a remote workplace services market share, detailed remote workplace services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the remote workplace services industry. This remote workplace services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466685/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________