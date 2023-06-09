18_2023 Green Hydrogen Systems - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement 18/2023
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
Kolding, Denmark, 9 June 2023 – In accordance with article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, Green Hydrogen Systems A/S (“Green Hydrogen Systems”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Green Hydrogen Systems and persons closely associated with them in Green Hydrogen Systems’ shares and other financial instruments linked thereto:
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Sebastian Koks Andreassen
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission, allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
b)
LEI
984500COESDF699DEC11
4.
Details of the transaction(s):
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
ISIN: DK0061540341
b)
Nature of the transaction
Transfer of shares between private accounts.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 28.5
|101,748
d)
Aggregated information
– Aggregated volume
– Price
Average price per share: DKK 28.5
Total number of shares: 101,748
Total price: DKK 2,899,818
e)
Date of the transaction
9 June 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
For more info please contact:
Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of Investor Relations, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk
Media: Jesper Buhl, Head of Public Affairs and Media Relations, +45 5351 5295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk
Green Hydrogen Systems in brief
Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.
Source: Green Hydrogen Systems
Ticker: GREENH
Tag: Company announcement
Attachment
- 18_2023 Green Hydrogen Systems - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities