National Work & Cancer Conference Brings Attention To Disability And Employment For American Workers, Allsup Explains

Belleville, Illinois, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work, veterans disability appeals, and healthcare insurance services, is excited to sponsor Cancer and Careers’ 13th Annual National Conference on Work & Cancer, scheduled for Friday, June 23, 2023. This free virtual event brings together cancer patients, survivors, healthcare professionals, employers and advocates to discuss effective management of treatment, recovery and employment for individuals who have cancer.

“Cancer and Careers is an organization that truly understands and demonstrates the importance of supporting individuals with cancer at any stage of their disease while they work or seek employment,” said T.J. Geist, Allsup Principal Advocate. “Allsup has been a longtime supporter of Cancer and Careers, and our experts help many individuals with cancer understand the value of seeking SSDI benefits, which includes free help to go back to work through the Ticket to Work Program.”

With a history spanning 39 years, Allsup has helped more than 375,000 individuals with disabilities receive SSDI benefits when they can no longer work due to a disability or serious illness such as cancer. The SSDI process can be lengthy and involve multiple appeals at the Social Security Administration.

“While claimants await approval, a process that can take several months or more, they may also rely on our new exclusive offering, Disability Financial SolutionsSM , for help with financial issues such as household living expenses, credit card debt, and even mortgage or rent payment,” Geist added.

Later, when an SSDI beneficiary is considering a return to work, Allsup Employment Services (AES), a subsidiary and Social Security-authorized Employment Network, offers free assistance and a network of resources through Social Security’s Ticket to Work Program.

Cancer and Careers’ 2023 national conference will feature several accomplished individuals in the fields of oncology, nutrition, social work and business. They will address topics, including:

Working through treatment.

Making disclosure decisions.

Managing treatment side effects.

Communicating effectively.

Engaging HR.

Doctor's perspective.

Nutrition.

Managing stress.

Credit hours will be available for participating nurses, social workers and human resources professionals. Visit here to learn more about accreditation requirements.

For more information or to register for the virtual event, visit CancerAndCareers.org.

ABOUT CANCER AND CAREERS

Cancer and Careers empowers and educates people with cancer to thrive in their workplace, by providing expert advice, interactive tools and educational events. Cancer and Careers helps more than 455,000 people each year — online, in print and in person.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

