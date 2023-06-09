Anorectal Disorders Treatment Market Size to Surpass USD 6.13 Billion by 2030, Growing at 5.85% CAGR | Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Anorectal Disorders Treatment Market Report 2023 – 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the demand of global anorectal disorders treatment market size was worth at around USD 3.89 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.85% and is anticipated to reach over USD 6.13 billion by 2030.

Anorectal Disorders Treatment Market Overview:

Anorectal disorders are a range of medical conditions that affect the anus and rectum of patients. These conditions are known to cause severe discomfort, itching, bleeding, pain, and other symptoms around the anal or rectal area. The several types of disorders associated with anorectal conditions can severely cause damage to the emotional well-being of the patient along with physical health. It diminishes the quality of life due to the social stigma associated with these conditions. The anorectal disorders treatment market deals with medication and therapies that are used for the treatment of anorectal disorders which varies depending on the exact condition. It also deals with timely diagnosis, symptom management, treatment, and post-surgical care that patients have to undertake while being treated. During the forecast period, the industry outlook is projected to be positive.

As per the analysis, the anorectal disorders treatment market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.85% between 2023 and 2030.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Due to the rising prevalence of anorectal disorders, it is anticipated that the market for anorectal disorders treatment will expand at a significant rate

Based on route of administration segmentation, rectal was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on end-user segmentation, specialty clinics were the leading users in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global anorectal disorders treatment market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global anorectal disorders treatment market include;

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Allergan plc (AbbVie)

Cook Medical Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Salix Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group PLC

Ethicon (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc., and others.

Market Dynamics:

Industry Growth Drivers: Aging populations will boost the worldwide anorectal disorders treatment market.

The global anorectal disorders treatment market is expected to grow owing to the aging population across the globe. Elderly people are more prone to contracting certain types of anorectal disorders due to factors such as weakened muscles, decreased tissue elasticity, and a higher incidence of chronic conditions. All of these issues are age-related and with the growing geriatric population worldwide, the demand for anorectal disorders treatment is expected to continue generating higher revenue. In addition to this, the increasing investment in technological advancements directed toward diagnostic tools and surgical equipment could also result in a positive trend. Some examples include laser treatments, minimally invasive techniques, and novel surgical procedures are reasons why more patients can be expected to be treated effectively in the coming years.

The rise in sedentary lifestyles, especially post Covid-19 due to the growing remote work culture is also a leading cause of a growing number of anorectal disorders in addition to poor lifestyle choices and eating habits. Other factors such as growing health infrastructure, increasing emphasis on patient awareness and reimbursement for the poor section of the society, and increased demand for quality medical care are expected to play crucial roles in the growth period.

Restraints: Widespread use of conservative treatment options for anorectal illnesses will limit market expansion

The anorectal disorders treatment industry can expect certain growth restrictions owing to the large-scale adoption of conservative treatment methods over more effective medically-backed measures to treat the conditions. Some patients may prefer self-care and bring changes to lifestyle or eating habits rather than undertaking medical intervention. Furthermore, the associated risks of treatment and side effects push more people toward conservative or home remedies. This is especially applicable to surgical procedures.

Opportunities & Challenge:

The increasing efforts undertaken by healthcare agencies may provide growth opportunities while the limited reimbursement policies could challenge market expansion.

Anorectal Disorders Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global anorectal disorders treatment market is segmented based on end-users, diseases, route of administration, distribution channel, and region.

Based on end-users, the global market segments are specialty clinics, hospitals, and others. Based on disease, the global market segments are rectal prolapse, hemorrhoid, diarrhea, abscess, fistula, fissures, itching, warts, and others. The anorectal disorders treatment industry registered the highest growth in the hemorrhoid segment in 2022 since it is one of the most commonly occurring or most widely reported anorectal disorders. Some common symptoms associated with the condition are pain, itching, bleeding, and discomfort during bowel movements. Factors like pregnancy, obesity, and chronic constipation are the main reasons for the onset of the condition. A recent study suggests that nearly 50% of the US population over the age of 50 years has suffered from hemorrhoids, as quoted by the National Library of Medicine.

Based on route of administration, the anorectal disorders treatment industry divisions are rectal, parenteral, oral, and others.

Based on distribution channel, the global market segments are retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and others. 2022 registered the highest growth in the retail pharmacy segment, especially for over-the-counter (OTC) medication used for the treatment of hemorrhoids. Retail pharmacies operate independently or they are chain drug stores that are easily accessible to the general population. They include a wide range of branded or generic medicine and hence are most preferred in the consumer group. They generally cater to the needs of patients who require self-medication. The Commonwealth Fund estimates that out of 60,000 retail pharmacies in the US, at least one-third are independent pharmacies.

Regional Analysis:

North America: The global anorectal disorders treatment market is expected to witness the highest growth in North America with the US acting as the dominant shareholder. The market growth is anticipated to be driven by the presence of key industry players in terms of drug and medical device development. Moreover, the high awareness rate and favorable reimbursement policies may play a crucial role in pushing the regional market further. In Europe, the growth may be a result of the increasing elderly population along with the growing prevalence of the condition.

Europe: Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy have established healthcare infrastructure which may promote better growth in the coming years. Factors such as a growing population, increasing disposable income, and a rise in healthcare investments are projected to drive the market in Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 3.89 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 6.13 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.85% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023 – 2030 Key Companies Covered Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Allergan plc (AbbVie), Cook Medical Inc., Olympus Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Salix Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group PLC, Ethicon (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cigna Corporation Segments Covered By End-Users, By Disease, By Route Of Administration, By Distribution Channel and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Recent Industry Developments:

In March 2023, PharmEasy posted an explanatory article on exercises that can be undertaken to treat painful fissures. The article was medically reviewed by Dr. Shiv Kishor

In January 2023, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the government would be undertaking a series of investments in the national healthcare sector. The decision was influenced by the strikes initiated by general practitioners demanding consultation fees to be increased from €25 to €50

The global Anorectal Disorders Treatment market is segmented as follows:

By End-Users

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals

Others

By Disease

Rectal Prolapse

Hemorrhoid

Diarrhea

Abscess

Fistula

Fissures

Itching

Warts

Others

By Route of Administration

Rectal

Parenteral

Oral

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Anorectal Disorders Treatment industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Anorectal Disorders Treatment Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Anorectal Disorders Treatment Industry?

What segments does the Anorectal Disorders Treatment Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Anorectal Disorders Treatment Market sample report and company profiles?

