Pool Corporation Releases 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

We are pleased to publish our 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report. In our inaugural report last year, we presented our approach to conducting our business in an ethical, environmentally-friendly manner and highlighted our commitment to sustainable, socially-responsible and transparent leadership practices. This year’s report shares our progress on our initiatives and details our efforts to remain a conscientious steward of our environmental and social resources and a generous contributor to the communities where we operate.

Our current year achievements include:

the formation of a cross-functional team responsible for directing and reporting on ESG-related activities and initiatives;

expanded diversity, equity and inclusion programs and initiatives supporting our Employer of Choice operating priority;

additional funding toward our continued collaboration with the YMCA, providing swimming lessons for more than 30,000 children and training for 2,000 lifeguards; and

enhanced disclosures reporting indirect emissions from our electricity usage and more comprehensive water usage data.

“The outdoor living industry is defined by enhancing people’s enjoyment of our natural environment and promoting healthy lifestyles. Continuing to implement and execute operating practices that contribute to healthy, safe surroundings ‘where outdoor living comes to life’ and diverse, inclusive work experiences is critical to our ongoing success as an organization and as a valuable member of the communities in which we live and work,” commented Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO.

Please visit http://poolcorp.com/responsibility to view POOLCORP’s 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report.

About Pool Corporation

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 425 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

