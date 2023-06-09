Encore Data Products Participates in ISTE, the Largest Yearly EduTech Conference in America

Lafayette, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lafayette, Colorado -

Audio-visual equipment and technology supplier from Lafayette, Colorado, Encore Data Products, will be exhibiting at the upcoming International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) trade show. The conference encourages industry leaders and business owners to attend, engage, and collaborate on how they can help serve their audio-visual communication needs in the classroom.

ISTE aims to support educators in using technology to improve the quality and engagement of their efforts across all levels of education. The conference provides a space to provide practical guidance, offer evidence-based professional learning and virtual networks, organize thought-provoking events, and update the ISTE standards to meet the defining challenges of the current education landscape. ISTE's year-round sponsors include big names in the EdTech industry, such as Microsoft, Lego Education, BYJU's, and Kaltura.

The 2023 ISTE trade show, ISTE Live '23, will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from June 25 to June 28, 2022. It will be a space for ISTE members, educators, and companies serving the education industry nationwide to connect, network, and learn about where education is heading. There will be a live in-person conference and a virtual conference. ISTE Live '23 passes are available at different price points based on the level of access they offer to the expo hall, main stage sessions, virtual live-streamed sessions, social events, off-site learning adventures, and other online resources. Educators who attend ISTE Live '23 to network with industry professionals and highlight their products and services will need a full access pass to the expo hall.

A spokesperson for Encore Data Products talks about the company's intention behind attending ISTE Live '23 by saying, "The ISTE trade show is recognized across the EdTech industry as 'the EdTech event of the year.' We are eager to highlight our products and capabilities to event participants. Having such a large platform will let us understand the future of the education industry by talking to those who work tirelessly to shape it. We are especially interested in learning how Encore Data Products, as a national reseller of audio-visual equipment and technology accessories, can help transform digital education. It is important to understand how digital education can support and transform students learning at home. More students worldwide are turning to online content providers to learn their course material and fill in the gaps in their knowledge that classroom instruction may not fill. It is clear we are on the cusp of an EdTech revolution. In America, the EdTech industry raised over $2.2 billion in funding across 130 deals. The pandemic ended up being the unexpected impetus that made students and their parents realize just how well they can learn from home. As a technology distributor in the EdTech space, we believe the future is bright. We can't wait to gain further insights on it from the educators and industry leaders that we will meet at ISTE Live '23.”

Encore Data Products supplies education, health and fitness, hospitality, business, and government industries with high-quality audio-visual equipment and technology accessories. Along with generic and bulk options, it also carries inventory from reputed brands, such as Andrea Communications, Anywhere Cart, AVID Products, Califone, Cyber Acoustics, Fluent Audio, HamiltonBuhl, Higher Ground, IPEVO, JAR Systems, Jigabot, JLab, Kensington, Logitech, Luxor, MAXCases, NutKase, and QOMO. Encore Data Products' category of school classroom headphones includes headphones, headphones with microphones, disposable headphones, earbuds, hearing protection gear, headphone accessories, lab packs, and listening centers. See their list of all upcoming Edutech trade shows.

Readers can reach Encore Data Products via their website at https://www.encoredataproducts.com/, at 1-866-926-1669 or sales@encoredataproducts.com.



