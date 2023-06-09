HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP. REPORTS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

Toronto, ON, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that at the Company’s annual general meeting held on June 7, 2023, shareholders of the Company approved all of the items put forth, including:



The election of David Schwede, Clinton Sharples, and Celine Arsenault as directors of the Company; and

The appointment of Welch LLP as auditor of the Company.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage is a leading cannabis company offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S., operating under two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada. The company has an extensive portfolio of high-quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, feelgood., CB4, Thrifty, Adults Only, feelgood., the CB4 suite of medical products in Canada and ArthroCBD in the U.S.

